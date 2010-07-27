Campbell Set for First Raiders Training Camp

QB Jason Campbell is set to begin his first training camp as a Raider. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



Veteran quarterback Jason Campbell came to the Raiders via a highly-lauded trade with the Washington Redskins on NFL Draft Weekend. Campbell goes into training camp as the starting quarterback, having proven himself throughout the offseason, and brings his talents to a team that is poised for a breakout season.

Campbell says, "It's just exciting, it's like you got drafted all over again. The main thing I want to do is work as hard as I can every day, push my team to get better, push myself to get better and take everything one day at a time."

"My goal [in training camp] is to improve from where we left off in OTAs and mini-camps. I thought the young receivers did a really good job in OTAs, there's definitely a lot of talent there," Campbell added. "I just want to continue to build chemistry with them. We're all after one common goal, my only goal this year is for us to win."

Campbell continued, "When I put that Silver and Black on, it's almost like a kid. Growing up and watching the Raiders play, and I've had some friends come through, everyone likes that Silver and Black. I'm excited to see what it looks like. When we've played the Raiders, we talk about how good their colors are. I think everyone is on the same page, and will have a new attitude and play with a sense of pride…and play together."

The Raiders obtained a proven commodity in Campbell, who improved statistically in each of his first five NFL seasons. Campbell seized the Redskins' starting position midway through the 2006 season and never looked back, starting 52 games over his final four years in Washington. In 2007, Campbell helped lead the Redskins to a playoff berth by completing 60.0 percent of his passes through the first 13 games of the season before suffering an injury. In his final year with the Redskins in 2009, Campbell established career-highs in completions (327), passing yards (3,618), completion percentage (64.5), touchdowns (20) and quarterback rating (86.4).

Campbell's impressive career numbers include 55 touchdown passes compared to only 38 interceptions, a 61.2 completion percentage (1,002-for-1,637 passing) and an 82.3 quarterback rating. In addition, the durable signal-caller has started the last 45 straight NFL regular season games that he has been active for.

The athletic Campbell joined the Redskins as the 25th overall selection in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Campbell enjoyed a record-setting collegiate career at Auburn that culminated in undefeated season as a senior in 2004, and saw him honored as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Offensive Player of the Year.

Auburn greats are no strangers to the Raiders as Heisman Trophy winner RB Bo Jackson and defensive standout Aundray Bruce also proudly wore the Silver and Black after stellar careers with the Auburn Tigers.