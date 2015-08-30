Cardinals Top Raiders 30-23 in Preseason Thriller

Williams returned the ensuing kickoff to the Arizona 29. Palmer got the Cardinals to the Raiders 46. Mack ended this drive too with another sack as Palmer looked to go deep with a Hail Mary to end the half. The Raiders led 15-3 at the break.

Catanzaro's opening kickoff of the 3rd quarter sailed out of the end zone for a touchback. The Cards got back in the game with an 81-yard pick six in the hands of CB Cariel Brooks on what looked like a blown up screen pass. The extra point was good and the Raiders lead was cut to 15-10 with 8:46 left in the 3rd quarter.

The ensuing kickoff flew out of the end zone for a touchback and Christian Ponder took over at quarterback. The Raiders drive to the Arizona 43 before the Cards forced a punt. P Steven Clark's punt landed in the end zone for a touchback.

Drew Stanton entered the game at quarterback for the Cardinals. Stanton capped the 80-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to RB David Johnson. The two-point conversion failed but the Cards claimed a 16-15 lead with 14:56 left to play.

The Raiders managed one first down before the Cards forced a punt. WR Jaxon Shipley returned the Clark punt to the Arizona 36. An illegal formation penalty on the Raiders put the Cardinals on the 41. Phillip Sims entered the game at quarterback for the Cardinals.

Sims capped the drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Williams. Catanzaro's extra point was good and the Cardinals led 23-15 with 5:44 left in the game.

George Atkinson III returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 17. Matt McGloin entered the game at quarterback for the Silver and Black. On 2nd goal at the 4, McGloin hit WR Kris Durham for a 4-yard TD pass in the right corner of the end zone. McGloin's 2-point conversion pass to Butler was good and the game was tied 23-23 with 2:18 left in the game.

Shipley returned K Giorgio Tavecchio's ensuing kickoff and a holding penalty on the return backed the Cards up to the 10. Logan Thomas entered the game at quarterback. Marion Grice put the Cards up 29-23 with a 11-yard TD run. The extra point was good and the Cards led 30-23 with 31 seconds left.