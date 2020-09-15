CB Nevin Lawson added to active roster; S Dallin Leavitt waived

Lawson enters his second season with the Raiders having spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected by the club in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over his career, Lawson has appeared in 74 contests with 59 starts, totaling 217 tackles (182 solo), 30 passes defensed, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.