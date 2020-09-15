CB Nevin Lawson added to active roster; S Dallin Leavitt waived

Sep 15, 2020 at 01:56 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders CB Nevin Lawson has been added to the club's 53-man active roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Lawson enters his second season with the Raiders having spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected by the club in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over his career, Lawson has appeared in 74 contests with 59 starts, totaling 217 tackles (182 solo), 30 passes defensed, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

A 5-foot-9, 192-pound corner out of Utah State, Lawson appeared in 11 contests and made five starts with the Raiders in 2019. He recorded 23 tackles (19) and five passes defensed.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived S Dallin Leavitt.

Related Content

Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR
news

Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Kyle Wilber and T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.  
Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas
news

Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas

Las Vegas Raiders han contratado 14 jugadores para conformar la escuadra de practicas.
Raiders announce practice squad additions
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.
Raiders Definen Plantilla de Jugadores
news

Raiders Definen Plantilla de Jugadores

Las Vegas Raiders realizaron los siguientes movimientos para llegar al limite de 53 jugadores permitidos en la plantilla por la NFL.
Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster
news

Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Saturday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.
Raiders release Damarious Randall
news

Raiders release Damarious Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders have released S Damarious Randall, the club announced Friday.
Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team
news

Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft pick via a trade with the Washington Football Team, the club announced Wednesday.
Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan
news

Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Raekwon McMillan via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch
news

Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Sharif Finch, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith
news

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Chris Smith, the club announced Monday.

Advertising