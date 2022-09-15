Chandler Jones ready for just 'another week' as Raiders prepare to play his former team

Murray also described Jones as "a student of the game" who he believes is "like a zen master when comes to the art of pass rushing and all the different ways to get to the quarterback."

One of Jones' new teammates, Davante Adams, can understand where Murray is coming from – based off what he's seen from the edge rusher on the field so far.

"He's got an infectious type of personality. We joke around all the time, and he's a great guy just from a vibe standpoint," Adams said of the leadership Jones brings to the Raiders."

"Then you get him on the field and then you talk about a guy - I think this is Year 12 or so for him now - just the way he goes about his business," continued Adams. "The type of examples that he sets, the type of leader that he is, to a leader like Maxx [Crosby]. He can continue to help him grow as a leader as well. When you've got those type of years behind you and you come out and you still put it on tape the way that he does and attack the data the way that he does, he comes in and he's tapped in every day."

Preparing for the Cardinals has been a "weird" experience for Jones, plotting against some of the same players he fought beside for six seasons. Yet even with it being his first Raiders home game against his former team, he refuses to let the situation overwhelm him.