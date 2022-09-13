Game Preview: Raiders welcome in Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 home opener

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) for the Silver and Black's home opener this Sunday.
Both teams will be looking to rebound after suffering tough Week 1 losses.
"We're going to play another good team this week and so if we do the right things, we'll have a chance. And if we don't and we put ourselves in a hole, it'll be hard," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday.
"Learning how to win is not something you get to carry over from one year to the next, not as a coach and not as a team. That's something that you acquire through work and trust and repetition and habits. I really believe that and so we're going to work hard at it again this week."
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Greg Gumbel
|Adam Archuleta
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
While the Silver and Black's defensive front was kept fairly quiet by the Chargers' O-line last week, they'll be looking to bring the pressure this week against the Cardinals. Murray was sacked three times in the Cardinals' 44-21 loss to the Chiefs last week. Still, the fourth-year QB went 22-of-34 for 193 yards and two touchdowns, also tacking on 29 rushing yards. The Raiders will have a challenge in not only containing an agile Murray, but also running back threats in James Conner and Eno Benjamin. The receiving game is a little muddy for Arizona at the moment, with DeAndre Hopkins currently suspended for six games and Rondale Moore day-to-day with a hamstring issue.
Two college connections will be on display in Allegiant Stadium this week in Kyler Murray-Marquise Brown and Derek Carr-Davante Adams. Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft, played one season with Murray at Oklahoma and totaled 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In their first NFL action back together last week, Murray targeted Brown six times, resulting in four receptions for 43 yards and a trip to the end zone.
Meanwhile, Carr and Adams with take the home field together for the first time in Allegiant Stadium as Adams looks to build upon his stellar debut, which saw him tally 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown – the second-most receiving yards by a Raider in the Silver and Black debut.
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Cardinals, 6-4, dating back to 1973. The last time the two teams met was in Arizona on Nov. 18, 2018, where the Silver and Black took home a 23-21 win.
Current stats
Following Week 1, the Raiders offense rank 21st in the league in total offense (320.0 yards per game), 12th in passing (256.0 ypg), 29th in rushing (64.0 ypg) and tied for 22nd in points (19.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank tied for 16th in total defense (355.0 ypg), 25th in passing (279.0 ypg), tied for eighth in rushing (76.0 ypg) and tied for 22nd in points allowed (24.0 ppg).
The Cardinals offense rank 24th in total offense (282.0 ypg), 26th in passing (179.0 ypg), tied for 16th in rushing (103.0 ypg) and tied for 15th in points (21.0 ppg). Defensively, the Cardinals rank 31st in total defense (488.0 ypg), 32nd in passing (360.0 ypg), 22nd in rushing (128.0 ypg) and 32nd in points allowed (44.0 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
- Adams needs 105 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.
- QB Derek Carr needs five touchdowns to reach 200 career passing touchdowns.
- Carr needs 278 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- DE Chandler Jones needs 17 sacks to become the third player since 1982 with three career seasons of at least 17.
- WR Hunter Renfrow needs 680 receiving yards to reach 3,000 career receiving yards and become the second player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first four seasons with the club (Amari Cooper, 2015-18).
- TE Darren Waller needs 135 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.