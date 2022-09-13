Game Preview: Raiders welcome in Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 home opener

What to watch for

While the Silver and Black's defensive front was kept fairly quiet by the Chargers' O-line last week, they'll be looking to bring the pressure this week against the Cardinals. Murray was sacked three times in the Cardinals' 44-21 loss to the Chiefs last week. Still, the fourth-year QB went 22-of-34 for 193 yards and two touchdowns, also tacking on 29 rushing yards. The Raiders will have a challenge in not only containing an agile Murray, but also running back threats in James Conner and Eno Benjamin. The receiving game is a little muddy for Arizona at the moment, with DeAndre Hopkins currently suspended for six games and Rondale Moore day-to-day with a hamstring issue.

Two college connections will be on display in Allegiant Stadium this week in Kyler Murray-Marquise Brown and Derek Carr-Davante Adams. Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft, played one season with Murray at Oklahoma and totaled 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In their first NFL action back together last week, Murray targeted Brown six times, resulting in four receptions for 43 yards and a trip to the end zone.