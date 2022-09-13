A Family Legacy of Excellence: The Raiders and the Romanskis

What started as a summer job working training camps with his dad Richard has turned into a lifelong career for Bob Romanski, who was recently honored for his work as the Silver and Black's director of equipment operations with the 2022 NFL Equipment Manager of the Year award, the highest of honors within his field.
In fact, the Raiders have only ever had two equipment managers in franchise history – father and son.
"You can't separate the two. When you start talking about the Raiders, you've got to start talking about the Romanskis because they've been here forever," former Raiders linebacker Matt Millen said.
The Romanskis were woven into the fabric of the Silver and Black through a longtime friendship with late owner Al Davis.
Richard played quarterback under Davis on the Army Football Team in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in 1953, later serving as an assistant coach on Davis' staff. When Davis was tabbed as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in January of 1963, he hired Richard as equipment manager.
"[Bob] and his dad built the shield, helped Mr. Davis and Mark build the shield," assistant equipment manager Danny Molina said. "I think he is just a great man for the organization to learn from; someone that's been here since he was a kid and represents the Raiders to the highest capacity."