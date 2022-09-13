A Family Legacy of Excellence: The Raiders and the Romanskis

The duties of an equipment team are endless.

They're the ones players and coaches know can deliver whatever they need – from fixing a ripped jersey or a broken helmet to grabbing anything forgotten in the locker room. The game can't be played without the work of EQ staffs keeping everything organized and in top shape.

Romanski grew up on the sidelines, watching and learning as his dad brought innovation and a strong work ethic to the team.

Today, he is a pillar of the Raiders' day-to-day football operations, serving as head equipment manager since he took over the position from his father in 1995.

"[Richard] was kind of getting to a point where he was really delegating most of the work to Bobby. I didn't know that at the time, and Bobby didn't talk about that," former Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert said. "But you could see Bobby was doing the majority of the things that needed to get done, taking care of the players when they needed something out on the field."

Romanski is entering his 51st season with the Raiders – 42nd as a full-time employee – and has established himself as a vital piece of the organization, a man who is constantly on the move.

"To this day, I don't think I've ever seen Bob sit down," Derek Carr said with a laugh. "I've been here nine years and for almost a decade, that man is a nonstop worker. … If it needs to get done, he just does it. It's like, 'Man, you've got so much help Bob, you've earned the right to let other people do things,' and he still does all the work.