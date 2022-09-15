Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 2 vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals must make this game a track meet to enhance their odds of winning games, particularly against a Raiders' squad that leans heavily on their high-powered offense. To move the ball against a talented Raiders' frontline, the Cardinals will have to slow down Crosby and Jones off the edges. Humphries and Beachum must match the energy and effort that the Raiders' disruptive tandem will throw at them on obvious passing downs. In addition, the Cardinals' edge blockers will need to stymie the signature moves and counters utilized by Crosby and Jones to get to the quarterback. How well Humphries and Beachum fare against the Raiders' pass-rushing tandem will ultimately determine whether the Cardinals' offense lights up the scoreboard.