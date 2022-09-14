Amik Robertson is preparing himself every day as he's poised to step up in defense

When asked about his performance against the Chargers on Sunday, Amik Robertson gave an honest assessment.
"It was alright," said Robertson. "I think I could've done better. Most importantly, we didn't pull out the win. But overall, I thought my performance was alright. Not to my standard, but it was alright."
The 24-year-old cornerback took more pride in the performance of the collective defense than he did his own. With the Raiders trailing 17-3 at halftime, the defense put their foot on the gas – only allowing seven points in the second half.
Following Week 1, Anthony Averett was placed on injury reserve with a thumb injury, thus potentially prompting Robertson to step up this Sunday. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog, who started two games for the Silver and Black last season, has put in the work and extra focus this offseason and believes it's a big factor behind his improvement.
"I'm trying to be more consistent. It's all about being more consistent," Robertson said of what's been stressed to him going into his third season. "Of course I can, all of us really, we can do the right things, but it's about doing the right things over and over again. And that's what Coach McDaniels preaches. Try and do it over and over and over. I think what helps me with them being hard on us is teaching us to be more consistent. Those are the guys that stay in the league for a long time and the team that's always successful."
Patrick Graham stated how beneficial it is to have a cornerback room with a next man up mentality, noting that "no one's going to be scared to go out there" against the Cardinals. The same confidence the Raiders defensive coordinator has in his unit matches the confidence Robertson has in himself. With a good week of practice, he could work himself into a bigger role this Sunday, and in the foreseeable future.
"Just continuing to come into practice each and every day because at the end of the day, preparation is key," said Robertson "You continue to prepare yourself at practice, listen to your coaches."
