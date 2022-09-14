Versus: The Raiders hope to let 'The Condor' loose on Kyler Murray

The Raiders vs. the turnover ratio

The Silver and Black didn't play the cleanest football last Sunday, as Derek Carr threw three interceptions against the Chargers. After the game, Carr said he believed he was "way too aggressive" in the way he played, forcing the ball into places at times.

"There's a lot that goes into passing the ball obviously; reading the coverage, making a decision on where you want to go with the ball, and then the actual mechanics of throwing it the way you want to throw it. Any number of those things could deter us from having success," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday. "The deep one to [Davante] Tae [Adams] was a little underthrown on that one. Same thing with the one down the middle to [Darren] Waller. Again, that was more of a decision of how to throw it than underthrowing. He put more zip on that one as opposed to touch, and those are decisions that happen in a football game.