Chargers Hold Off Raiders 24-16

The San Diego Chargers defeated the Oakland Raiders 24-16 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego in 2009 Regular Season Week 8 action.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. CB/KR Jonathan Holland returned K Nate Kaeding's opening kickoff 22 yards to the Oakland 28. The Raiders promising opening drive ended when QB JaMarcus Russell was intercepted by CB Antonio Cromartie. The Chargers took over at their 41.

Two plays later, RB LaDainian Tomlinson took a direct snap and ran it in from 6 yards out. Kaeding's extra point was good and San Diego took a 7-0 lead with 11:13 left in the 1st quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 21. The Raiders went three-and-out on their next possession. RB Darren Sproles returned P Shane Lechler's punt to the San Diego 29.

The Chargers drove to midfield before the Raiders forced a P Mike Scifres punt. The 35-yard punt rolled to a stop at the Oakland 11. The Raiders went-three-and-out and Lechler punted the ball back to the Chargers. After the punt and Sproles' return, San Diego took over at their own 37.

CB Chris Johnson ended the Chargers threat when he intercepted a pass intended for WR Vincent Jackson. After the return and a penalty on San Diego, the Raiders took over at the Chargers 27. RB Justin Fargas capped the 7-play, 27-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 13:40 left in the second quarter.

Sproles returned the ensuing kickoff to the San Diego 22. The Chargers answered when QB Philip Rivers connected with WR Vincent Jackson for a short touchdown pass. The extra point was good and San Diego took at 14-7 lead with 6:09 left in the 2nd quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 25. The Chargers held the Silver and Black to a three-and-out and Lechler's 69-yard punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback. San Diego marched 80 yards in 8 plays and Tomlinson's second touchdown of the day gave the home team a 21-7 lead with 54 seconds left in the second quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to the Chargers 37. The Raiders cut the Chargers lead to 21-10 when Janikowski drilled a 48-yard field goal with 11 second left in the 2nd quarter. Sproles fielded the ensuing kickoff 5 yards deep in the end zone and took a knee. Rivers took a knee and the Chargers took a 21-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Sproles bobbled the opening kickoff of the second half and took a knee in the end zone for a touchback. The Chargers offense started at their own 20. The Raiders held on 3rd and 19 and Scifres came on to punt.

After the punt, a Johnnie Lee Higgins return and a penalty on San Diego, the Raiders offense took the field for the first time in the 3rd quarter at their own 47. Janikowski cut the Chargers lead to 21-13 with a 42-yard field goal that capped an 8-play, 29-yard drive with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

Sproles returned the ensuing kickoff to the San Diego 38. The Raiders defense allowed one first down before forcing a Scifres punt. Higgins called for and made a fair catch of the 34-yard punt at the Raiders 17.

The Raiders were unable to move the ball and Lechler came on to punt. Sproles returned the punt and fumbled the ball back to the Raiders who recovered at their own 47. The Raiders drove to the 10. Janikowski came on and hit from 28 yards out to culminate an 11-play, 43-yard drive and cut the Chargers lead to 21-16 with 12:39 left in the 4th quarter.

Sproles fielded Janikowski's bouncing kickoff and was dropped at the San Diego 8. The Chargers added to their lead when Kaeding connected on a 27-yard field goal attempt to cap a 15-play, 83-yard drive. The Chargers led 24-16 with 4:43 left in the 4th quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff 21 yards to the Oakland 26. The Raiders final drive came up short when the Silver and Black failed to convert on 4th and 20 from their own 46 with 54 seconds left.