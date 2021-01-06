Charles Woodson, Richard Seymour named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jan 05, 2021 at 04:29 PM

One step closer for Charles Woodson.

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of the 2021 Modern-Era Player finalists, and Woodson

The Modern-Era Player Finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee from a list of 130 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.

The full list:

  • Jared Allen, DE
  • Ronde Barber, DB
  • Tony Boselli, T
  • LeRoy Butler, S
  • Alan Faneca, G
  • Torry Holt, WR
  • Calvin Johnson, WR
  • John Lynch, FS
  • Peyton Manning, QB
  • Clay Matthews, LB
  • Sam Mills, LB
  • Richard Seymour, DE/DT
  • Zach Thomas, LB
  • Reggie Wayne, WR
  • Charles Woodson, DB

These 15 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LV. The finalists will be 18 in total, which includes senior finalist, Drew Pearson; contributor finalist, Bill Nunn; and coach finalist, Tom Flores.

Though there is no set number for any enshrinee class, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected. The Class of 2021 will be revealed during NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. Other events during the week of festivities will include the rescheduled Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 5, the Gold Jacket Dinner on Aug. 6 and the Centennial Class of 2020 Enshrinement on Aug. 7.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Tuesday.
news

How Maxx Crosby proved to be an ironman of the Raiders defense

The defensive end was a 'tough individual' this season, leading the team in sacks for a second consecutive year.
news

Opponents revealed: Which teams the Las Vegas Raiders will play in 2021

The Silver and Black's 2020 season wrapped up on Sunday, which means we can officially start looking ahead to the 2021 regular season.
news

The Las Vegas Raiders secure 17th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 8-8 Raiders earned a mid-round pick in next April's draft with the rest of their selections to be announced later.

Advertising