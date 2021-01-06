Charles Woodson, Richard Seymour named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

One step closer for Charles Woodson.

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of the 2021 Modern-Era Player finalists, and Woodson

The Modern-Era Player Finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee from a list of 130 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.

The full list:

Jared Allen, DE

Ronde Barber, DB

Tony Boselli, T

LeRoy Butler, S

Alan Faneca, G

Torry Holt, WR

Calvin Johnson, WR

John Lynch, FS

Peyton Manning, QB

Clay Matthews, LB

Sam Mills, LB

Richard Seymour, DE/DT

Zach Thomas, LB

Reggie Wayne, WR

Charles Woodson, DB

These 15 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LV. The finalists will be 18 in total, which includes senior finalist, Drew Pearson; contributor finalist, Bill Nunn; and coach finalist, Tom Flores.

Though there is no set number for any enshrinee class, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected. The Class of 2021 will be revealed during NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6.