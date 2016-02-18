Charles Woodson Takes His Talents to ESPN

Oftentimes when a great player retires there is some measure of speculation regarding what's next. Some go into coaching, some prefer to ride off into the sunset in anonymity and others go into broadcasting. Future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson made his choice quickly and will continue to be part of many fans' NFL experience.

Woodson has joined ESPN as studio analyst and will be part of Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN's Seth Markman and Woodson offered statements in a press release.