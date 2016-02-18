Charles Woodson Takes His Talents to ESPN

Feb 18, 2016 at 01:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Oftentimes when a great player retires there is some measure of speculation regarding what's next. Some go into coaching, some prefer to ride off into the sunset in anonymity and others go into broadcasting. Future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson made his choice quickly and will continue to be part of many fans' NFL experience.

Woodson has joined ESPN as studio analyst and will be part of Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN's Seth Markman and Woodson offered statements in a press release.

"Charles is one of the most accomplished players of his era and he is held in such high regard by players, coaches and fans for the way he played the game and led his teams; he will be a tremendous addition to ESPN and to our Sunday and Monday* Countdown* teams," said Seth Markman, ESPN's senior coordinating producer, NFL studio shows.

Added Woodson: "I would like to thank ESPN for this incredible opportunity to join their Sunday and Monday Night Countdown shows. I look forward to carrying on their strong tradition and gaining the respect of those who came before me and those who will follow me. I'm extremely honored and can't wait to get started."

Woodson announced his retirement with two games remaining during the Raiders 2015 regular season and concluded his career with an appearance in the 2016 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. He also earned the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award during NFL Honors the night before Super Bowl 50.

He will receive his second consecutive Commitment to Excellence Award at the annual presentation dinner in March.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Statement from Raiders on UNLV shooting

Dec 06, 2023

news

Raiders-Vikings Week 14 Injury Report

Dec 06, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Raiders designate CB Brandon Facyson, LB Kana'i Mauga for return from injured reserve

Dec 06, 2023

The Raiders have a 21-day period to either activate the players to the roster or place them back on injured reserve.
video

Coach Pierce: 'We're leaving plays on the field'

Dec 06, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the bye week, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and preparing for the Minnesota Vikings.
audio

The Raiders' final stretch starts with the Vikings | The Morning Grind

Dec 06, 2023

Coming off the bye week, former Pro Bowl tackle Lincoln Kennedy looks ahead to the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
audio

Evaluación de los Raiders tras semana de descanso | RPN

Dec 06, 2023

Los Malosos volverán a la actividad al ser anfitriones de Minnesota en la semana 14 después de que ambos equipos acaban de tener su semana de descanso. Harry Ruiz da un repaso de la actuación de los Raiders de cara a sus últimos 5 juegos de la temporada 2023.
video

A Las Vegas sports roundup with Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson and Adin Hill | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Dec 05, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with professional boxers Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson, plus the Vegas Golden Knights. From there, field reporter Jennifer Stehlin catches up with back-to-back WNBA champs the Las Vegas Aces on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Fresh off the bye, Raiders host Minnesota Vikings in Week 14

Dec 05, 2023

Both the Raiders and Vikings were on a two-game skid before their bye weeks. Who will get back in the win column in Week 14?
news

Raiders sign DE Janarius Robinson to active roster

Dec 05, 2023

Additionally, the Silver and Black signed DE Charles Snowden to the practice squad.
video

Coach Graham: 'After Thanksgiving, that's when real football starts'

Dec 05, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defensive end Maxx Crosby and preparing for the Minnesota Vikings offense.
video

Coach Hardegree talks bye week, prep for the Vikings

Dec 05, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree on quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the bye week and the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Vikings.
news

Maxx Crosby named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Dec 05, 2023

Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.
View All
Advertising