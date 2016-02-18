Charles Woodson Takes His Talents to ESPN

Oftentimes when a great player retires there is some measure of speculation regarding what's next. Some go into coaching, some prefer to ride off into the sunset in anonymity and others go into broadcasting. Future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson made his choice quickly and will continue to be part of many fans' NFL experience.
Woodson has joined ESPN as studio analyst and will be part of Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.
ESPN's Seth Markman and Woodson offered statements in a press release.
"Charles is one of the most accomplished players of his era and he is held in such high regard by players, coaches and fans for the way he played the game and led his teams; he will be a tremendous addition to ESPN and to our Sunday and Monday* Countdown* teams," said Seth Markman, ESPN's senior coordinating producer, NFL studio shows.
Added Woodson: "I would like to thank ESPN for this incredible opportunity to join their Sunday and Monday Night Countdown shows. I look forward to carrying on their strong tradition and gaining the respect of those who came before me and those who will follow me. I'm extremely honored and can't wait to get started."
Woodson announced his retirement with two games remaining during the Raiders 2015 regular season and concluded his career with an appearance in the 2016 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. He also earned the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award during NFL Honors the night before Super Bowl 50.
He will receive his second consecutive Commitment to Excellence Award at the annual presentation dinner in March.