Christian Ponder, Taylor Mays Highlight Oakland Raiders Roster Reductions

Sep 05, 2015 at 09:35 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

090515-roster-reductions-cp.jpg

Christian Ponder was brought to Oakland to backup and mentor Derek Carr, and Taylor Mays was looking for a fresh start to rejuvenate his career; now neither is wearing Silver and Black, both casualties of the team having to cut down their roster to 53 players by 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Ponder signed with the Raiders in mid-March in a move that reunited him with offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and presumably slotted him as the No. 2 quarterback behind Carr.

As Training Camp 2015 and the preseason wore on, the veteran quarterback remained entrenched as Carr's backup but failed to dazzle during games, and former undrafted free agent Matt McGloin took full advantage.

Heading into the team's final warm-up in Seattle, Head Coach Jack Del Rio spoke to the fact that the backup job for the team was still up for grabs, and McGloin's performance throughout the preseason tilted the scales in his favor.

Get to Know the 2015 Raiders

Check out who's currently on the roster for the Oakland Raiders.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)
1 / 51

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)

S Nate Allen
2 / 51

S Nate Allen

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
3 / 51

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

S Larry Asante
4 / 51

S Larry Asante

DE Denico Autry
5 / 51

DE Denico Autry

LB Neiron Ball
6 / 51

LB Neiron Ball

OL Khalif Barnes
7 / 51

OL Khalif Barnes

G Tony Bergstrom
8 / 51

G Tony Bergstrom

WR Brice Butler
9 / 51

WR Brice Butler

QB Derek Carr
10 / 51

QB Derek Carr

CB TJ Carrie
11 / 51

CB TJ Carrie

WR Amari Cooper
12 / 51

WR Amari Cooper

LS Jon Condo
13 / 51

LS Jon Condo

WR Michael Crabtree
14 / 51

WR Michael Crabtree

DE Mario Edwards Jr.
15 / 51

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

DT Justin Ellis
16 / 51

DT Justin Ellis

G Jon Feliciano
17 / 51

G Jon Feliciano

CB DJ Hayden
18 / 51

CB DJ Hayden

LB Ben Heeney
19 / 51

LB Ben Heeney

RB Roy Helu, Jr.
20 / 51

RB Roy Helu, Jr.

WR Andre Holmes
21 / 51

WR Andre Holmes

TE Gabe Holmes
22 / 51

TE Gabe Holmes

OL Austin Howard
23 / 51

OL Austin Howard

C Rodney Hudson
24 / 51

C Rodney Hudson

G Gabe Jackson
25 / 51

G Gabe Jackson

K Sebastian Janikowski
26 / 51

K Sebastian Janikowski

RB Taiwan Jones
27 / 51

RB Taiwan Jones

P Marquette King
28 / 51

P Marquette King

LB Curtis Lofton
29 / 51

LB Curtis Lofton

LB Khalil Mack
30 / 51

LB Khalil Mack

DE Benson Mayowa
31 / 51

DE Benson Mayowa

T Matt McCants
32 / 51

T Matt McCants

CB Dexter McDonald
33 / 51

CB Dexter McDonald

DT Stacy McGee
34 / 51

DT Stacy McGee

CB Keith McGill
35 / 51

CB Keith McGill

QB Matt McGloin
36 / 51

QB Matt McGloin

RB Latavius Murray
37 / 51

RB Latavius Murray

FB Jamize Olawale
38 / 51

FB Jamize Olawale

T Donald Penn
39 / 51

T Donald Penn

FB Marcel Reece
40 / 51

FB Marcel Reece

TE Mychal Rivera
41 / 51

TE Mychal Rivera

WR Seth Roberts
42 / 51

WR Seth Roberts

TE Lee Smith
43 / 51

TE Lee Smith

LB Malcolm Smith
44 / 51

LB Malcolm Smith

WR Rod Streater
45 / 51

WR Rod Streater

CB Neiko Thorpe
46 / 51

CB Neiko Thorpe

DE Justin Tuck
47 / 51

DE Justin Tuck

TE Clive Walford
48 / 51

TE Clive Walford

T J'Marcus Webb
49 / 51

T J'Marcus Webb

DT Dan Williams
50 / 51

DT Dan Williams

FS Charles Woodson
51 / 51

FS Charles Woodson

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When all was said and done, McGloin finished the preseason with the best passer rating in the AFC, and the third highest in the NFL at 110.6, and his 424 passing yards were also good for seventh in the AFC, and as a result Head Coach Del Rio and his staff decided to part ways with Ponder.

Similarly to Ponder, Mays arrived in Oakland to see some familiar faces in Silver and Black – he played collegiately at USC with linebacker Malcolm Smith and was coached by current defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., during his time in Southern California.

Signed in late-August, the veteran safety was essentially given a two-week tryout with the Raiders, but failed to make a big enough impression on the coaching staff to earn a spot on the Raiders 53-man roster.

Other notable cuts from the team's Saturday transactions are as follows: running back George Atkinson III, defensive end Shelby Harris, defensive end Max Valles and defensive lineman C.J. Wilson.

While nearly 20 men were told Saturday that their NFL careers would not continue in Oakland, Saturday was an exciting day for several members of the team who discovered that they had made the Raiders final roster.

After an impressive preseason, that saw him lead not only the team, but also the AFC, in receiving yards (243), wide receiver Seth Roberts made the Raiders 53-man roster Saturday.

Originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2014, the West Alabama-product spent the 2014 season on the practice squad, before breaking through this preseason, delivering a seven-catch, 110-yard performance in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Another name that jumps off the page when scrolling through the roster is cornerback SaQwan Edwards. Edwards joined the team after participating in a tryout at the team's rookie mini-camp after going undrafted out of New Mexico.

Edwards flashed good coverage ability in practice and will surely be used on special teams as the season wears on.

Of the 16 undrafted free agents who entered Training Camp 2015, Edwards and tight end Gabe Holmes were the only ones to crack the final roster.

Holmes' addition is particularly interesting, as it means that the team will carry four tight ends into their Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now that we know who survived the final roster reductions, let's take a look at how the current roster breaks down heading into the regular season.

-       Quarterbacks (2)

-       Running Backs (5)

-       Tight Ends (4)

-       Wide Receivers (6)

-       Offensive Line (9)

-       Linebackers (7)

-       Secondary (10)

-       Defensive Line (7)

-       Specialists (3)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising