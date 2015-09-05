Christian Ponder, Taylor Mays Highlight Oakland Raiders Roster Reductions

While nearly 20 men were told Saturday that their NFL careers would not continue in Oakland, Saturday was an exciting day for several members of the team who discovered that they had made the Raiders final roster.

After an impressive preseason, that saw him lead not only the team, but also the AFC, in receiving yards (243), wide receiver Seth Roberts made the Raiders 53-man roster Saturday.

Originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2014, the West Alabama-product spent the 2014 season on the practice squad, before breaking through this preseason, delivering a seven-catch, 110-yard performance in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Another name that jumps off the page when scrolling through the roster is cornerback SaQwan Edwards. Edwards joined the team after participating in a tryout at the team's rookie mini-camp after going undrafted out of New Mexico.