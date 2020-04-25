Closing Remarks: Mayock recaps 2020 Draft Class and expectations going forward

Mayock, Gruden, and all of the coaches mulled over hours and hours of film in order to feel confident entering the draft, but even with all of research, Mayock says trusting the board is easier said than done.

"I have a lot of respect for a lot of people. I texted good friend of mine yesterday who is a GM and said to him, 'I love your draft. You stay patient every year and you trust your board.' It sounds really simple, but it's so frickin' hard to do," Mayock emphasized. "That's what they've done for years and that's what Jon and I have been talking about ever since I've been here. We're joined together at the hip. Let's be patient, let's trust board. We've done all the work. We really don't care what anybody outside our building thinks. We have one goal and that's winning the Super Bowl."

Looking at the Raiders' roster now that free agency and the draft is over with, the Silver and Black improved at just about every major area of need. They got faster with the addition of Henry Ruggs III, they got more versatile through Lynn Bowden Jr., Tanner Muse and Amik Robertson, more physical because of John Simpson and Bryan Edwards, and deeper at cornerback with Damon Arnette.

"We feel like we got better in free agency and I know we feel like we got better in the draft," Mayock said after a moment of reflection. "Nobody is going know how much or if at all until we get out on the field and compete. That's the thing I love about it."

With the restrictions of COVID-19, the Raiders plans to report on Monday won't be happening unfortunately; however, the team will still expect the newest members of the team to come ready when they finally converge in person.

"It's going to be learning more than anything," Mayock said. I know our coaches have put in a lot of time and effort.