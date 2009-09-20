Coach Cable Post-Game Q&A

Sep 20, 2009 at 07:37 AM
092009cable-story.jpg


Raiders Head Coach Tom Cable addressed the media after the Silver and Black's stunning come from behind 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

**

Coach Cable On the game: "First thing is first, we did win the football game and that is really what matters here. We didn't turn the ball over, which was obviously to our advantage. We got a couple turnovers and S Michael Huff showed up again. To come here on the road and know what you are getting into with the crowd, the noise and the pressures, I did not think we handled it very well. The thing I am proud of is winning the football game and it was a huge step the Oakland Raiders took today, having a chance to do something. At the end of the game, we were behind and we haven't been able to do that for a few years. All of a sudden QB JaMarcus Russell looks like he is in total control, he's on target, he is on time, he got some decent protection and then all of a sudden we look like we are okay. That is something to build on, obviously, because we have been in that situation a number of times and I can say that I think we played 60 minutes today, which is a big deal coming off of a Monday night."

How did Russell go from struggling to winning?

**

Coach Cable:"I really can't explain it; he was just really out of rhythm. We talked about the last series before he went out on the field from the sideline and he looked as wide eyed and ready to go as he did all game. Certainly, that gave me some comfort and then he went out there and executed it. Hats off to him on the last drive."

Would you say Russell worked better under pressure?

Coach Cable: "The one good thing about JaMarcus is nothing really bothers him and I think it showed up there at the end."

On his play call to score the final touchdown?

**

Coach Cable:"I just went with my gut there. I really didn't think about it until after we scored but we did the same thing last year too. I knew after declining the penalty the ball was on the five or six and I knew the play would be there if we needed a big play like that and (RB Darren McFadden) is a pretty good player."

Can you talk about the defense?

Coach Cable: "Again, as I just told you, hats off to them. They hung in there and got out of drives when they needed to and really only gave up the one throw for their go-ahead touchdown. It is the character of this team and who we are becoming but we have got to get a lot better on offense."

Can you talk about S Michael Huff?

**

Coach Cable:"He understands what we are doing, he lines up and has a great feel and great instincts in the nickel situation. It has shown up in these last two games."

How did you come away with a win?

**

Coach Cable:"Winning is winning in this league and it could have gone our way the other night, just as simple, but today it did. Right now, that needs to be the focus. Let's worry about the things that went wrong tomorrow. Let's give this team some kudos for having enough intestinal fortitude to keep fighting and battle like they did at the end. You guys have written about them for a long time and they haven't done that in the past."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising