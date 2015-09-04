Coach Del Rio Breaks Down Loss to Seahawks

Thoughts on resting the starters…**

Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "Short week. After playing on Sunday, we had a quick turnaround playing up here. I thought it was the right thing to do. The guys we thought needed some more work got some more work."

Thoughts on the running game not being successful…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"Not anywhere where we need to be, or where it will be. We feel like we're going to be able to run the ball real well. The last weeks have not been indicative of that."

How do you think the depth of the team is…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"It is what it is. We will evaluate it, will make the decision we need to make to get ourselves ready. We will do those things that need to be done as we prepare for our opener.

It's been a real productive camp. It's been a productive preseason in terms of being able to evaluate and establishing certain things were going to be about as a football team. I think it has been a productive time. Now we put that to rest and we get ready for Cincinnati coming in. Before we do that and turn our attention towards that, were going to make decisions on the roster and getting the 53 man set and then the practice squad as well."

Thoughts on Seth Roberts play tonight…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"He has done a great job with his opportunities. The number one thing we wanted to do was create competition, create opportunities for guys to show what their capable of. I think he has taken full advantage of that. He has had a real nice camp."

Is the backup quarterback depth chart locked in - is Christian the backup…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"We have not made any announcements on that. We have not made any decisions on that. When we do, you will hear about that. I agree, I think he has had a good camp and did a nice job again tonight."

Are offensive line positions set…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"Nobody is locked in, we rested our starters, so were looking at backups. We're looking at guys that can play multiple positions. I gave them an opportunity to do that."

Can what happened out here tonight make an impact on who makes the team…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"Yes, there is still some evaluation that took place and will take place based on how things went tonight. We're evaluating everything. Everything counts, certainly this last look at a few guys at a few spots will be important."

Did you come out of this game relatively healthy…