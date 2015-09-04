Coach Del Rio Breaks Down Loss to Seahawks

Sep 04, 2015 at 02:39 AM

**

Thoughts on resting the starters…**

Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "Short week. After playing on Sunday, we had a quick turnaround playing up here. I thought it was the right thing to do. The guys we thought needed some more work got some more work."

Thoughts on the running game not being successful…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"Not anywhere where we need to be, or where it will be. We feel like we're going to be able to run the ball real well. The last weeks have not been indicative of that."

How do you think the depth of the team is…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"It is what it is. We will evaluate it, will make the decision we need to make to get ourselves ready. We will do those things that need to be done as we prepare for our opener.

It's been a real productive camp. It's been a productive preseason in terms of being able to evaluate and establishing certain things were going to be about as a football team. I think it has been a productive time. Now we put that to rest and we get ready for Cincinnati coming in. Before we do that and turn our attention towards that, were going to make decisions on the roster and getting the 53 man set and then the practice squad as well."

Thoughts on Seth Roberts play tonight…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"He has done a great job with his opportunities. The number one thing we wanted to do was create competition, create opportunities for guys to show what their capable of. I think he has taken full advantage of that. He has had a real nice camp."

Is the backup quarterback depth chart locked in - is Christian the backup…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"We have not made any announcements on that. We have not made any decisions on that. When we do, you will hear about that. I agree, I think he has had a good camp and did a nice job again tonight."

Are offensive line positions set…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"Nobody is locked in, we rested our starters, so were looking at backups. We're looking at guys that can play multiple positions. I gave them an opportunity to do that."

Can what happened out here tonight make an impact on who makes the team…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"Yes, there is still some evaluation that took place and will take place based on how things went tonight. We're evaluating everything. Everything counts, certainly this last look at a few guys at a few spots will be important."

Did you come out of this game relatively healthy…

Head Coach Jack Del Rio:"We did. That's why I think it's important to keep perspective this time of year. We have prepared our football team well. We had one significant injury where we lost somebody and that was unfortunate. Beyond that we have prepared our football team for the season. We have made a lot of improvement from where we started. We're excited about getting started now. We will finish this process of paring down the squad and get to work."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

Mike Mayock is 'not hiding from expectations' heading into the regular season

The general manager, alongside Raiders staff, is looking forward to their front-office decisions paying dividends in the 2021 season.

news

Observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down his thoughts on the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season.

news

Raiders' top plays from the preseason slate

With the regular season around the corner, take a look at some of the best highlights from the Silver and Black's three preseason games.

news

Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

Head Coach Jon Gruden has a lot to evaluate from his roster after a 34-10 loss to their former cross-bay rival.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop preseason finale to Niners

The Silver and Black's reserves got plenty of run in the 34-10 loss in Santa Clara.

news

Two-Minute Drill: Second-year cornerbacks excelling in preseason finale

Despite the Raiders being down 20-3, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson are making plays against the 49ers.

news

Coach Gruden looking to 'finish this evaluation process' with last preseason game

This Sunday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers will give the Raiders one last look at a few players before the regular season starts.

news

Raiders at 49ers: How to watch the Silver and Black's final preseason game

The Raiders will look to go undefeated in the 2021 preseason as they finish out the preseason slate at Levi's Stadium against San Francisco.

news

Quick Hits: Greg Olson, Gus Bradley focused on evaluating young talent in preseason finale

The two coordinators will use the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers to make some vital roster decisions.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.

news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Tyree Gillespie

The fourth-round draft pick describes how he's tried to be a "big sponge" over the course of Raiders Training Camp and preseason.

Advertising