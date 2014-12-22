Coach Sparano Breaks Down Win Over Buffalo

Q: What came about in the passing game throughout the game for Derek Carr to improve his numbers so significantly?**

Coach Sparano:"Honestly, it was, I think two things. I think one, our ability to run the football kind of helped get him settled down a little bit. I think that early in the ball game, he had some chances, he took some shots and those things didn't work out, which is OK. It's OK to take a couple shots, it's just we get behind the chains in those situations a little bit, but our ability to run the ball and to put him into more manageable situations opened up the playbook a little bit more for him. So in other words, we can throw the ball short if it's second-and-5. We can do those kind of things and throw a little bit higher percentage throws to get him a couple completions that way and then he started to throw the ball down the field a little bit. He made a good throw in there to [Andre] Holmes. He did a great job on a side adjust on a slant. He threw a ball in there to Kenbrell [Thompkins] that was an excellent throw over the top where he made a really clean read and Kenbrell ran a good route and then of course the scramble play where he moved in the pocket and bought some time and made a throw down the sideline there. I thought Derek got himself settled down. He was pretty clear on the sideline, he was under control. He knew the thing was going to turn, it was just how it was going to turn. Was it going to be one of those deals where we had to throw the ball a bunch? We didn't really want to play that kind of game. We wanted to be able to run the football and we just stayed patient with it and lo and behold it started to happen."

Q: When he was struggling you were able to get him going with a bunch of screens…

Coach Sparano:"Yeah, one of the screens came out of there really good and that was good to see because that's something that we've spent a lot of time at and again, go back to last year where we were really effective with those plays and I think that that play came out of there for a big gain. It was a good high percentage throw. He threw a smoke out there that we gained eight yards on to Kenbrell and then he threw another screen out there that we were able to get in to the funnel and Marcel [Reece] caught a ball that he ran with. So, a little bit of catch and run and then a couple big plays down the field and the ability to keep the ball around four and a half, five yards a carry, something like that, that's a good recipe.

Q: A few players mentioned how you did some things behind the scenes to change the mindset when you came in. Did you feel the players' confidence needed a boost when you came in here?

Coach Sparano:"I felt like when this thing happened and I took this thing over that things needed to change. There was a need for change. Sometimes there's not a need for change, sometimes there is. Obviously, when you make a change like that, there is a need for change. I felt like if I just approached the team in Week 5 of the season the same way that we had been approaching the team that probably wasn't going to work too good. So we did switch a bunch of things. One thing I immediately – you guys know that – that I think is huge right now – not a lot of people think it's a big thing, but the switching of the locker room and what we did with the locker room and where we put people and those type of things, I think was really important because I think we got young players around veteran players that you really want them to learn from. I thought that was important. When Khalil Mack can stand there and say that, 'Justin Tuck is like my big brother,' that's pretty good. That was the whole object. The other thing I thought that we did is the way we've changed practice around with our routine on Wednesday I thought was a big switch. Our younger players are playing a lot of plays; everybody's playing a lot of plays right now. Those offensive linemen play a lot of plays, and when you look at guys like Donald Penn and 'Wiz' [Stefen Wisniewski] and these guys who haven't really missed a play. By switching that around and giving them extra time on a Wednesday for their body to kind of recoup a little bit, that had an awful lot to do with it, too. Then I just think simple communication things. I think communication has been very clear. I think to the players, that's very important. I don't ever want to leave any gray area with them in those situations. I think that all those things, they appreciated it immediately and it was something that we were able to grab onto."

Q: Defensively, you held two of the better tailbacks in the league to 13 yards on 13 carries. How key was it in the game to make them one dimensional?

Coach Sparano:"It was huge. We knew going into the ball game that we had to take away something, and we weren't sure, quite honestly – they had attacked people differently throughout the course of the season with their run game. They can open you up or they can kind of bring it down and try to play big ball with you. Early in the game, that's really what they try to do, a little bit that way. But as the game went on, immediately when they saw that they weren't able to run the ball in there, went back to opening up – Miami, Seattle, those people – and seeing whether or not they could run it in there. I thought our front did a great job in there. Antonio [Smith] made a couple plays in the backfield. 'Jelly' [Justin Ellis] had a couple big plays there. Of course, when you're trying to run the edges with Khalil out there. A guy that I thought was active yesterday, made a lot of tackles out there, was Miles [Burris]. Miles made a lot of tackles out there yesterday."

Q: You mentioned when you first came aboard that you got a chance to talk with Mark Davis and learn what he was about, what his thinking was and what he thought of the organization. You can sort of feel the passion that he has for it. I'm curious as to whether you're getting good feedback in recent weeks the way you guys have been playing?

Coach Sparano:"I've gotten great feedback from Mark. Any conversation that he and I have is really open and really honest about anything. I owe it to him to do that. I encouraged that in the beginning of this process and it was something that, quite honestly, I owe to him as the owner of the football team. He's the boss and I owe explanations when it goes well and even when it doesn't go well. I owe explanations in both of those scenarios; I'm not afraid to do that. And it's been really good. It's been really good give and take. That's the way I am. I'm not going to change that. I intend to continue to keep communicating with him for as long as I have. So I'm going to do that because I owe it to him and it's the right thing to do. We've had really good conversations – good, honest conversations. I love his passion for this team and I share it. It's kind of contagious."

Q: Did you go to him directly? Whether right or wrong, Dennis Allen's thing was Mark-Reggie-Dennis and there was not a lot of talk between Dennis and Mark.

Coach Sparano:"When I was back in another life – that's the way I like to put that, back in another life – I had a relationship with the general manager but I didn't have that kind of relationship with the owner. I look back at those situations and I try to learn from those type of things. When this thing came – everything's a learning experience for a head coach – for anybody, but for a head coach. I promised myself at that point that I wasn't going to do it that way again. When Mark and I sat down and visited the day that I took over here, we had an open and honest conversation about that. He agreed that that's what we needed to do, and it's been great – 100 percent great for me. No matter what the man tells me, it's helpful. It really is, because he's got great history and he's got some great insight. He really does. I like to listen to it and I like to share mine, and we've been able to bounce things back and forth that way. It's been really productive."

Q: Can I assume that was the Miami other life?

Coach Sparano:"Yeah."

Q: I'm curious about the timeout when Carr came out and went back in. Was that influenced by the booing?

Coach Sparano:"No, it wasn't. Honestly, we weren't sure at the time what had happened. Derek, as you know, has been hurt in the huddle before a little bit. He's pretty stubborn. We've told him if you're hurt, let's take a knee and figure out what the problem is. That particular play, he got a knee into the glute area so it was kind of a weird thing. It was like a charley horse. But he felt it and wasn't sure what it was at the time. When he came out, he was good walking around the sideline. The timeout just happened to come at the right time. We were getting down on the clock. We had Matt [Schaub] over the ball, but the clock was running down so we had to use a timeout there. Then, Derek was ready to go back in. Technically he had to come out for a play, unless you use the timeout."

Q: In your conversations with Mark Davis, I'm curious, have you guys talked about anything beyond the Denver game?

Coach Sparano:"We've had good conversations. Conversations that I hope and assume will continue at some point, but no. His goal, my goal is plain and simple. Last week we had two games left. This week we have one game left. The goal is to make sure we're doing the right things. I've got a ton of work to do upstairs. He's got a ton of work that has to be done right now. There's time at the end of this thing to make those decisions. I'm sure he and I will communicate here again. We talked a little bit last night."