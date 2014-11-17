Coach Sparano Turns Attention Toward Chiefs

Q: Latavius Murray responded when his number was called, and for whatever reason, things have just not worked out with Maurice Jones-Drew. Do you think that Latavius maybe deserves a bigger role in that rotation?**

Coach Sparano:"I think Latavius did a good job yesterday with the carries that he had. I think that he ran the ball well. Not taking anything away from Latavius – he made one run in there that I thought was very good. Really a good run – saw it well, did a good job there. It was into a pressure and it was a big run. I think he made another run in there that was blocked very, very well. I think that any of the guys that were running it there at that point would have made a bunch of yards there. I think Latavius did a good job. His number was called, he made some plays. He played a little bit more yesterday and he's going to continue to do that. I like what I've seen out of him so far. So in a roundabout way, I'm saying yeah, you're going to see more of him."* *

Q: When you look back at that tape, do you feel like you should have gotten another play at the end of that game?

Coach Sparano:"To be honest with you, I thought when the clock went off – or when the ball landed – I thought that I had one more second. I asked – I wasn't asking, I was trying to tell at that point that there was one more play, but it seemed that there wasn't."

Q: Was there ever a conversation with the officials about it at all?

Coach Sparano:"No."

Q: After sitting down and reviewing the tape, were you able to figure out where that breakdown came from on the first play? Was it Stefen Wisniewski? Was it Derek?

Coach Sparano:"I'm not going to point blame or who it was or what it was or any of those things. Well, who it was – I would tell you what it was. It was we were at the line of scrimmage with a particular play called and it had, as I mentioned last night, it had a second play attached to it. Then there was a series of communication things that take place there – not much, but I think it got a little loud down there and that caused the issue. As much as you practice with the noise and those kind of things, sometimes that can be a little bit of an issue. But I answered a lot of these questions about the game last night, last night. This is a short week, so right now I'm all about [Thursday] and I'm getting ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs."

Q: Any thoughts on the Chiefs? What kind of team are they? They've won several ball games in a row here.

Coach Sparano:"Yeah, they've won five in a row. They're a good football team, a well-coached football team, a good team, a physical team, a team that can possess the ball for long periods of time. They do a tremendous job keeping the ball on third down. This will be a game – one of the few games right now that we've played in, to be quite honest with you – where we'll be taxed. When I say that, I mean sometimes you can go into games and on paper you have an advantage in different areas. In this game here, we're going to have to play well in every phase of the game, obviously, which we have to do every week. Their special teams, their return game is very good, and that can be a real factor in this football game. So we have to do a great job from a special teams standpoint, which has been an advantage for us in the last few weeks. In other words, on paper, it's been an advantage for us – our returns teams versus our opponents. But in this ball game here, we've got to do a good job in that phase as well. They're an explosive team and they play real good defense, obviously, with two good rushers out there – one guy that's got a ton of sacks. They've got a great front – a big, physical bunch of guys. They get after you pretty good, and I know their defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and he brings a lot of different exotic pressures. He's from [New York Jets Head Coach] Rex [Ryan]'s school there and they'll come after us. They'll challenge us a bunch there."

Q: Do you anticipate TJ Carrie's injury being something that needs to be managed throughout the week or maybe throughout the rest of the season?

Coach Sparano:"I hope not throughout the rest of the season, but it needed to be managed today in a short week. He played the whole game yesterday and he came in today and obviously was a little bit sore. As long as today the guys understand it mentally. The reps we took out there are important reps today, because those are the only reps that you'll get in that phase of the game. Those reps were missed by TJ, but tomorrow's a third-down day and that's going to be important for us, too."

Q: I assume Carrie did not return kicks specifically to keep him fresh to play slot corner?

Coach Sparano:"I made a decision that if TJ was ready to play in the game – if he was going to be ready to play in the game, I made a decision that I would not use him in that phase of the game. I felt like we needed him more from a defensive standpoint in that ball game. We used Latavius and Denarius [Moore] there."

Q: How much has Carrie not being there impacted the return game?

Coach Sparano:"I can't really answer that question right now. Obviously, he's a good returner, but I think 'D-Mo's a good returner. He's had some good returns when he's gotten the ball in his hands, and Latavius as well. But I don't know. I don't know what TJ would have did in that ball game yesterday. I know that was the right decision to make for yesterday's ball game."

Q: If Gabe Jackson is fully healthy, is it safe to assume he goes back in and starts?

Coach Sparano:"If Gabe is healthy, when Gabe is healthy, I would say that that answer would be yes. But we'll see what happens. We'll see when and if that comes. That 'if' wasn't today. He just started back today."

Q: Do you see Derek's play as ascending or do you see him hitting a lull? How would you assess it?

Coach Sparano:"I don't think he's hitting lulls. I think he is getting better. Every week he gets better at something. When you look at the total body of work right now, you can't look at it one week at a time. In our league, there are 16 quarterbacks that don't play so good on a Sunday. Then, there are 16 other ones that play a little bit better. I think that you can't really assess one game or any of those types of things. I think you have to look and say, what is the total body of work right now? Where is he at this point in time? At this point in time, he's much further ahead than I would have anticipated back in Napa."

Q: What did he get better at this week?

Coach Sparano:"I thought he got better at this week at several things. I think he gets better in and out of the huddle. I think he gets better at the line of scrimmage seeing things. I think when he communicates on the sideline, it's very clear that he sees things. He doesn't not see things. He doesn't come to the sideline with no answers. I've been around guys that come to the sidelines with no answers. That's a scary thing. When you get around some of those guys, that's a problem. This guy has good answers. He knows exactly what he sees. He knows if he misses something, he's going to come to the sideline and tell you that he missed it. Those things there, I think he improved at. Was he as accurate with the football this week as he's been? Probably not. I think Derek would probably tell you that. I do think there are things there that he's gotten better at throughout the course of every ball game."