Coach to Coach Call



Oakland Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson spoke to SWARCO Raiders Head Coach Shuan Fatah this morning.



Last Saturday, the SWARCO Raiders, the Austrian sister team of The Oakland Raiders, defeated the Raiffeisen Vikings Vienna 13-10 on a last-second 34-yard field goal at Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria. With the win, the SWARCO Raiders advance to the Eurobowl final.

Oakland Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson spoke to SWARCO Raiders Head Coach Shuan Fatah via telephone this morning. Coach Jackson passed along congratulations to Coach Fatah and the SWARCO Raiders. He also wished Coach Fatah the best of luck in the Eurobowl which is set for Saturday, June 18 against reigning Eurobowl champion Berlin Adler.

The SWARCO Raiders topped Amiens Spartiates of France 41-6 in a Eurobowl quarterfinal on May 7 to reach the semi-final against Raiffeisen Vikings Vienna.

The SWARCO Raiders compete in both the European Football League and Austrian Football League and are one of the most successful American-style football teams in all of Europe.