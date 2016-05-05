Colton Underwood Using NFL Platform To Chase Uncommon Dreams

While being asked to switch positions heading into your third NFL season might cause some players to be frustrated or upset, Underwood took the request in stride, because as he says, seeing the struggles Harper goes through on a daily basis just to live a normal, comfortable life truly puts things on the football field in perspective.

"For me to have to even have any type of upset mentality about switching positions would be a disgrace to her," he said. "I've seen what she goes through on a daily basis. Me spending a few extra hours picking up another side of the ball, that's nothing. I'm going to give it my all to raise awareness for this foundation and everything I do off the field, and I'm also going to give it my all when I stop on that field."

Like other players in his position, Underwood has aspirations of making the club's 53-man roster and contributing on the field on Sundays, but he's also keenly aware, that for him, his goals will not be measured in receptions or touchdowns.

He wants to make a difference and leave a lasting legacy that will live on much after he decides to finally take his pads off for good.

"That's my foundation's name, the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, and for short, I just say the Legacy Foundation, because to me anyone can leave a legacy," he said. "You have the opportunity to write your own legacy and for me, I just want to be known as someone who was always looking to help make somebody better, and always used the tools that I had for the best. Whether that's running a play, running a route, making sure it's the best route I've ever ran, or the best play that I've ever ran, or whether it's going into a business meeting to help raise some money for my foundation, I'm going to make sure it's the best business meeting I've ever walked into.

"I'm not ignorant to the fact that some of these people are only taking meetings right now because I'm in the NFL, but I guarantee you that after I walk out of the building and I walk out of that room that they're going to take those meetings when I'm out of the NFL too just because they learned the type of person that I am the passion I have for this. That's what I'm excited for."