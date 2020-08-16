Cory Littleton is redefining the linebacker position with his hybrid size and athleticism

Aug 16, 2020 at 01:58 PM
Kyle Martin

Cory Littleton has earned the title of one of the premier coverage linebackers in the NFL, but he wasn't always a well-respected prospect.

The former University of Washington Husky went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, but the Los Angeles Rams took a flier on him. Littleton specialized as a pass rusher in college, but given his size, the Rams' coaching staff thought he would be best suited as a linebacker. Playing in 16 games his rookie season, Littleton earned more playing time on defense after carving out an important role on special teams.

Special teams isn't the most glamorous job, but its impact on the game is undeniable, which is why undrafted players need to understand its benefits.

"My thing is always 'find your value,'" Littleton said Sunday. "My start was playing special teams, that's where my value was. I ended up making some plays out there and I noticed throughout the years that those plays change games completely and change the whole turn out and got us wins. That's still a part of the game to this day."

During his four-year tenure with the Rams, Littleton went from special teams role player to full-time starter, totaling 37 starts, six interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, eight-and-a-half sacks, and 315 tackles. Littleton was one of the most highly coveted free agents this offseason, and after going undrafted, receiving his first major contract from the Las Vegas Raiders was rewarding.

"It was a great feeling," Littleton recalled. "Something that you work for every day when you come out on the field. Me coming to the Raiders, I just really wanted to continue my career and the Raiders seemed like a good fit for myself and they were open to me coming in and I'm just happy they made the decision to bring me in."

It's been years since the Raiders possessed a group of linebackers capable of covering everything in between the hash marks, but they finally have a duo in Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski who can change the makeup of the defense.

Former Los Angeles Ram Lamarcus Joyner played alongside Littleton for four years, serving key roles in the team's 2018 postseason run to the Super Bowl. Reunited, Joyner knows firsthand how the addition of Littleton will help make everyone's job on defense a little easier.

"With a defense like [Paul Guenther's], where you have to trust the man next to you," Joyner said Friday, "he's very trustworthy and he's going to allow the players at the safety and nickelback position to make a lot more plays, trusting that he'll be there to help you out with leverage."

Littleton's football IQ is impressive, but fellow new addition Jeff Heath says his athleticism is on par with his knowledge of the game. In the short time the Raiders have been practicing during training camp, Heath has observed Littleton from the third level of the defense and watched him react to plays as they develop.

"I think the first thing that stands out is his athleticism," Heath said Sunday. "He moves like a [defensive back] but he's in a linebacker's body. He's very fast and very fluid. This league is all about matchups now and offenses will have so many different guys at every position that can win down the field. Quick, agile, fast, so you have to have guys on defense to match up with those type of players. The days of the 265-pound linebacker doesn't leave the hashes, that's tough in today's game."

Gone are the days of the Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis prototypes, the hybrid linebacker is the future and it's required to cover the league's dynamic tight ends, especially in the AFC West. Littleton is going to be a major reason the Raiders' defense takes a step forward in 2020 and beyond.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) at a press conference following a practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, August 14, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Comfortable in Guenther's system, Lamarcus Joyner seeks to bring physicality this season

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden wants to see improved tackling in 2020 and he's tasking Lamarcus Joyner with enforcing a renewed sense of physicality on defense.
Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020
news

Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram attacks everything with a full-head of stream, but his shoulder injury in 2019 forced him to slam on the brakes.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Revitalized and healthy, Tyrell Williams feels like himself after battling lingering foot injury

Tyrell Williams wanted to start his career with the Raiders on the right foot, but a plantar fasciitis injury plagued him throughout the 2019 season.
Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'
news

Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'

Jason Witten has played for some noteworthy coaches during his 16 seasons in the NFL, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, but none possess the personality of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Nick Kwiatkoski is prepared to wear the green dot: 'It's something that I'm used to'

Nick Kwiatkoski isn't a stranger to wearing the green dot, but for the first time in his career, the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker will be asked to do it full-time.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

UDFA Javin White is making the most of his opportunity, despite facing unprecedented odds

Without padded practices and the opportunity to make an impression during the preseason, the batch of 2020 undrafted free agents is posed with an unfavorable matchup when it comes to making a 53-man roster.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Derek Carr offers high praise for Bryan Edwards: 'He reminds me of Davante Adams'

If anyone knows Davante Adams' playstyle, it's Carr after spending two college seasons together, and to hear him compare one of his newest weapons to the Packers' star speaks volumes.
OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback
news

OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback

Don't be surprised to see the former Kentucky Wildcat line up under center for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros
news

Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros

Henry Ruggs III y Josh Jacobs continúan compañerismo en Vegas.
Henry Ruggs III discusses his friendship with Josh Jacobs and building chemistry with teammates
news

Henry Ruggs III discusses his friendship with Josh Jacobs and building chemistry with teammates

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver has a rapport with Josh Jacobs, but he feels comfortable going to any of his new teammates for help.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Gruden praises Mariota's leadership, understanding of the system: 'He's learned it pretty fast'

During his media availability Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach, Jon Gruden, credited Marcus Mariota's ability to pick up the offense and apply it quickly.

