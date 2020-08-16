Cory Littleton is redefining the linebacker position with his hybrid size and athleticism

It's been years since the Raiders possessed a group of linebackers capable of covering everything in between the hash marks, but they finally have a duo in Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski who can change the makeup of the defense.

Former Los Angeles Ram Lamarcus Joyner played alongside Littleton for four years, serving key roles in the team's 2018 postseason run to the Super Bowl. Reunited, Joyner knows firsthand how the addition of Littleton will help make everyone's job on defense a little easier.

"With a defense like [Paul Guenther's], where you have to trust the man next to you," Joyner said Friday, "he's very trustworthy and he's going to allow the players at the safety and nickelback position to make a lot more plays, trusting that he'll be there to help you out with leverage."

Littleton's football IQ is impressive, but fellow new addition Jeff Heath says his athleticism is on par with his knowledge of the game. In the short time the Raiders have been practicing during training camp, Heath has observed Littleton from the third level of the defense and watched him react to plays as they develop.

"I think the first thing that stands out is his athleticism," Heath said Sunday. "He moves like a [defensive back] but he's in a linebacker's body. He's very fast and very fluid. This league is all about matchups now and offenses will have so many different guys at every position that can win down the field. Quick, agile, fast, so you have to have guys on defense to match up with those type of players. The days of the 265-pound linebacker doesn't leave the hashes, that's tough in today's game."