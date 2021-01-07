Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Daniel Carlson wraps up his historic season with the Raiders being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.
The second-year placekicker out of Auburn had a season for the record books, dethroning legendary Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski for most points scored in a single season in franchise history with 144. Carlson averaged nine points per game in 2020.
"Anytime you can break a record like that for an organization like the Raiders especially, it's a huge deal," said Daniel Carlson on Monday. "Glad I could help the team they way I could this season and rack up some points along the way."
Stat line: Was perfect on all 10 field goal attempts in the month of December and January and totaled 44 points.
- Among kickers with at least 10 field goal attempts, was one of just two kickers with a perfect field goal percentage.
- Was the only kicker in the AFC with a perfect field goal percentage under the same criteria.
- His perfect months of January and December helped him break his own franchise record for single-season field goal percentage (94.3%).
- Among kickers, his 44 points ranks tied fifth in the NFL during the months of December and January.
- Among kickers, his 44 points ranks tied third in the AFC during the months of December and January.
- Carlson's 44 points during the months of December and January helped him total a franchise-record 144 on the season, topping Sebastian Janikowski's previous record of 142 points scored in 2010.
- His 144 points on the season were tied for the most in the NFL.
