Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Jan 07, 2021 at 05:29 AM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Daniel Carlson wraps up his historic season with the Raiders being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

The second-year placekicker out of Auburn had a season for the record books, dethroning legendary Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski for most points scored in a single season in franchise history with 144. Carlson averaged nine points per game in 2020.

"Anytime you can break a record like that for an organization like the Raiders especially, it's a huge deal," said Daniel Carlson on Monday. "Glad I could help the team they way I could this season and rack up some points along the way."

Stat line: Was perfect on all 10 field goal attempts in the month of December and January and totaled 44 points.

  • Among kickers with at least 10 field goal attempts, was one of just two kickers with a perfect field goal percentage.
  • Was the only kicker in the AFC with a perfect field goal percentage under the same criteria.
  • His perfect months of January and December helped him break his own franchise record for single-season field goal percentage (94.3%).
  • Among kickers, his 44 points ranks tied fifth in the NFL during the months of December and January.
  • Among kickers, his 44 points ranks tied third in the AFC during the months of December and January.
  • Carlson's 44 points during the months of December and January helped him total a franchise-record 144 on the season, topping Sebastian Janikowski's previous record of 142 points scored in 2010.
  • His 144 points on the season were tied for the most in the NFL.

Silver and Black and White: Week 17 vs. Broncos

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

A statue at Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 54

A statue at Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 54

Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 54

Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 54

Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 54

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 54

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 54

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) cleats before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) cleats before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 54

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the bench during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 54

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the bench during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by fullback Alec Ingold (45) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by fullback Alec Ingold (45) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after blocking a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after blocking a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

