Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 04:58 PM

Darren Waller and Rod Marinelli nominated for PFWA 2020 Off-Field Awards

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Following the conclusion of every season, the Pro Football Writers of America vote on a multitude of off-the-field awards, which are given to players, coaches, and club officials.

Tuesday, the committee released the nominees for the 2020 awards, and two members of the Las Vegas Raiders were named.

Darren Waller was nominated for the George Halas Award, which is given to an individual who's overcome the most adversity to succeed. Waller's journey from drug addiction to becoming an NFL star captivated the press and fans last year, and he's certainly deserving of the award.

In addition to Waller, Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli was nominated for the Jack Hoorigan Award, which is given to an individual whose professionalism and cooperation allows the media to do their job to the fullest.

The award winners will be announced on June 22 after the PFWA votes.

Top Shots: TE Darren Waller

Take a look back at the best photos of TE Darren Waller from his 2019 breakout season in the Silver and Black.

