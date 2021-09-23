Darren Waller breaks down career-highlight film with Hall of Famer Rod Woodson

Sep 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As part of the NFL's Generations series that pairs up a league legend with a current star, ﻿Darren Waller﻿ sat down with Hall of Famer Rod Woodson to break down tape of career-defining moments for the both of them.

"I'm a huge Darren Waller fan," Woodson said in the start of the video. "When I heard he wanted to sit down with me, I was shocked. I'm not a tight end. But I'm honored because he's a baller. He's the most under appreciated player in the National Football League. If I could've played with him, I definitely would have."

Waller returned the praise to the former Raider.

"His resume speaks for itself. One of the greatest to ever play on that side of the ball," he said.

The duo talked the different mindsets Waller takes in games and the moment the tight end broke Raiders legend Tim Brown's franchise record for most single-season receptions last season.

"When I saw your numbers going up this past year, I'm like, 'He could really break the record,'" Woodson told Waller. "Great job this past year, bro."

They also took a look at Woodson's first ever pick-six with the Steelers and his 98-yard pick-six as a Raider against AFC rivals, the Denver Broncos.

"I remember watching those days. I was probably, what like, 8 years old?" Waller said with a laugh.

Check out the full video of their conversation.

