Darren Waller rated as third-best tight end in Madden '22

Training Camp is here and that means Madden '22 ratings are here too.
The video game's release is just around the corner and EA Sports is revealing player rankings all week. Wednesday gave us a look at the top tight ends, which of course included Darren Waller.
Waller received a 93 overall rating in the new Madden '22, ranking him as the third-highest rated tight end in the league behind only Travis Kelce (99) and George Kittle (96).
However, when breaking down individual ratings, Waller took the top spot among his position group in speed and acceleration -- both rated at 90.
Full ratings will be released Saturday, July 31. This year's edition of Madden will be released on Aug. 20.
View photos of Raiders coaches and players as they report to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for 2021 Training Camp.