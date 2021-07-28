Darren Waller rated as third-best tight end in Madden '22

Jul 28, 2021 at 08:45 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Training Camp is here and that means Madden '22 ratings are here too.

The video game's release is just around the corner and EA Sports is revealing player rankings all week. Wednesday gave us a look at the top tight ends, which of course included Darren Waller.

Waller received a 93 overall rating in the new Madden '22, ranking him as the third-highest rated tight end in the league behind only Travis Kelce (99) and George Kittle (96).

However, when breaking down individual ratings, Waller took the top spot among his position group in speed and acceleration -- both rated at 90.

Full ratings will be released Saturday, July 31. This year's edition of Madden will be released on Aug. 20.

Related Links

Photos: Raiders report for 2021 Training Camp

View photos of Raiders coaches and players as they report to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for 2021 Training Camp.

The sun rises at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 73

The sun rises at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 73

A Las Vegas Raiders flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.
9 / 73

A view inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden is excited to be back in the building, get Training Camp underway

Here's some of the best quotes from Coach Gruden's first press conference of 2021 Training Camp.
news

Why Coach Gruden believes 2021 could be a career year for linebacker Nicholas Morrow

'He's had a great spring and I think he's on the rise,' Coach Gruden said of the linebacker. "I think his time is right now."
news

Coach Gruden on Alex Leatherwood: 'I have no doubt about him'

Despite the changes to the offensive line, Coach Gruden is confident in his young unit.
news

Henry Ruggs III ranks second in speed in Madden '22

Ruggs received a 98 speed rating in the newest installment of EA Sports' Madden.
