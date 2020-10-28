Darren Waller shares story of redemption and recovery

Oct 28, 2020 at 01:43 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

It's a lesson Raiders fans have already learned: Don't try to box in Darren Waller.

If you try it on the field, he'll stiff arm you. If you try to pin him down off the field, you'll realize he's a man full of human complexities and hobbies — from rapping to community work and beyond.

He's also overcome a drug addition that almost cost him his career and his life.

It's a story he's told before, but in his words that story is "the greatest weapon I have." His aim in delving into his difficult past is to help people that are struggling in the same manner he did.

Take some time out of your day to watch Waller face his past with courage and grace:

Top Shots: TE Darren Waller

Take a look back at the best photos of TE Darren Waller from his 2019 breakout season in the Silver and Black.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.
3 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.
4 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
5 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
6 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
7 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
8 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
9 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets.
13 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff-arms the defender during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff-arms the defender during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
17 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
18 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
19 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
20 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
21 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
22 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a first down during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
23 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a first down during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
24 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gregory Trott/Associated Press
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Injury Report: Bryan Edwards, Josh Jacobs limited on Wednesday 

View the Silver and Black's Week 8 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Cleveland Browns.
news

Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy get the best of each other on 'Madden 21'

The two former Alabama wideouts' virtual battle was streamed on Twitch Monday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders defensive line still trying to find its way

Raiders Nation has questions. We have answers ahead of an important showdown with Cleveland.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Cleveland for an AFC battle with the Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to face Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Advertising