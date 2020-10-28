Darren Waller shares story of redemption and recovery

It's a lesson Raiders fans have already learned: Don't try to box in Darren Waller.

If you try it on the field, he'll stiff arm you. If you try to pin him down off the field, you'll realize he's a man full of human complexities and hobbies — from rapping to community work and beyond.

He's also overcome a drug addition that almost cost him his career and his life.

It's a story he's told before, but in his words that story is "the greatest weapon I have." His aim in delving into his difficult past is to help people that are struggling in the same manner he did.