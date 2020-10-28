Darren Waller shares story of redemption and recovery

It's a lesson Raiders fans have already learned: Don't try to box in Darren Waller.
If you try it on the field, he'll stiff arm you. If you try to pin him down off the field, you'll realize he's a man full of human complexities and hobbies — from rapping to community work and beyond.
He's also overcome a drug addition that almost cost him his career and his life.
It's a story he's told before, but in his words that story is "the greatest weapon I have." His aim in delving into his difficult past is to help people that are struggling in the same manner he did.
Take some time out of your day to watch Waller face his past with courage and grace:
