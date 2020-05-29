Darren Waller releases 'Profits' music video from his debut album, Wall Street

It's not uncommon in 2020 to see athletes double as rappers outside of their day jobs, but it's rare you find one that's actually good. D Wall, Waller's alias, has been honing his craft in the studio for some time now, releasing his debut album Wall Street in September of 2019, and quickly gained respect among his peers for his lyrical gifts.
This offseason, Waller's stayed busy training for the upcoming season, but quarantine has provided him with ample time to produce new music. Friday, D Wall released the music video for his song, "Profits", which is the second song to receive a music video from his album — "SHSW" was released one month ago and is at a little over 13,000 views on YouTube.
In his suspenders, bow tie, and throwback Randy Johnson Diamondbacks jersey — which is an underrated choice — D Wall raps his way through the video, flaunting his wealth. Waller produces all of his own beats; the combination of violins and bass in "Profits" are some of his best work.
2019 was a successful year for Waller all around, but his football and music career are still ascending. Expect to see more highlights and hear more bangers from him going forward.