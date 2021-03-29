Darren Waller shares story with youth in North Las Vegas

Sometimes the best thing you can do to help someone is to provide them with your story.

Darren Waller has never been one to shy away from his story, and it's continued to help those around him. Waller collaborated with the local Chef Jeff Project to speak with the youth of the North Las Vegas community. Jeff Henderson is the founder of the project and extends it to "teaching culinary and life skills to North Las Vegas teens who have been in prison, foster care or are struggling socially," according to Paloma Villicana.

Henderson was able to bring the Pro Bowl tight end to speak and mentor with youth in the program regarding his journey through substance abuse and the road through recovery. Waller understands the importance of impacting people around him outside of football.

"Football is great, I enjoy it. But someday, I know football will be gone," said Waller. "Things like this help me to have motivation. There's nothing better than serving other people. Catching a touchdown doesn't compare at all to somebody saying they were impacted by my story or the feeling I had when I listened to these kids speak today. It's on a whole different level.