Darren Waller surprises couple with tickets to Super Bowl LVI

Waller and Vautrinot met as the tight end learned about and began working with the Shine A Light Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless of the greater Las Vegas area – specifically focused on those living in the underground flood channels – find access to housing and treatment centers.

Vautrinot shared that he was once in the same position as the hundreds of homeless who live underneath the city, and works now to help them find a way out.

"They all know we come from where they're coming from and the way that we present ourselves is truly, 'What do you need?'" he said.

In December, Waller honored the Shine A Light Foundation by representing the organization on his cleats for the league-wise My Cause My Cleats initiative. Additionally, he hosted a donation drive benefiting the nonprofit, where three truckloads of donations were collected.