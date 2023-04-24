Davante Adams' youth football camp reaches new heights in second year in Las Vegas

Adams, much like on gamedays, was running nonstop around the football field, obliging campers with photos, autographs, scrimmage games and one-on-one drills, plus giving the older campers some words of wisdom based off his experiences of struggling with academics in high school. The event in general was "relaxing" for the Raiders receiver, who had the opportunity to show his community he's a down-to-earth, regular guy out of pads.

"It kind of brings me down a bit. They see me on TV, they see me on social media and they see me from afar," said Adams. "To have these small, intimate groups where I can actually meet each kid and make sure I'm helping them out with different things or just talking to them, it means a lot to me to be able to do that. I know it means a lot to them.

"I truly enjoy doing this kind of stuff, it's fun for me," continued Adams. "You can see when I'm running around out there, it's almost selfish a little bit because I really do like it for myself. Obviously it's something that's really good for them, but any way I can inspire the kids to do the right thing and be active ... like I said earlier, brings me down a bit."

A few members of his Raiders family showed their support at the camp, including General Manager Dave Ziegler. With less than a week until the NFL Draft, Ziegler was able to enjoy his Saturday watching the receiver give back to the game of football – something he envisioned when he traded for No. 17 last offseason.

"To take his time and devote it to a bunch of kids, teaching them a game that we love and the way that he's interacted with the kids – it's a special thing," Ziegler told Raiders.com. "He's a special player for our organization. These are the types of players that we want to build this program around. Outstanding people on the field, hard workers, good teammates and people that represent the Raiders off the field very well. That's what Davante does and he continues to do.