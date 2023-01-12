Dave Ziegler reflects on first year as Raiders GM as he gears up for 2023 Draft

"Talent's important. There's no doubt. Explosiveness, speed, the ability to tackle, the ability to rush the passer – all of that's really important," he said. "But having players that are smart and dependable that also have that skillset so in the critical moments of games, they can take what they were taught during the week, they can take from the practice field in those critical situations. End of half, two-minute drill, last four minutes of the game – whatever it may be, they can take those and execute those in the moment and have the football intelligence to take it from the meeting rooms and the field to the game."

So how do scouts evaluate that intelligence in potential draftees? It's a complicated process, per Ziegler, that starts with area scouts researching players, learning their traits from those in the schools who are around them every single day, plus getting to know them personally through various pre-draft events.

"You're piecing those puzzle pieces together at all these different events. … We're in the All-Star Game phase, where we get to sit down and interview players. Then the Combine, then 30 visits and pro days and all of those different things.

"We have a certain formula and a certain philosophy here when we meet individually with players, a process that we put them through to understand exactly what their football intelligence is to the best that we can."