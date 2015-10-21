David Amerson And Keenan Allen Set To Reignite Childhood Rivalry

After his birth in Hawaii, Amerson moved to Greensboro, N.C., as a toddler, and grew up in the Tar Heel State, becoming one of the premier athletes in the area.

It was there he met Keenan Allen, and where a friendship blossomed on the pickup basketball courts of Greensboro.

"Growing up, at an early age, I was really into basketball much more than football, and Keenan was always the football guy, and basketball was secondary," Amerson recounted. "But when I really got involved in football and became one of the top free safeties in the area, he was playing free safety too. He was playing free safety and going both ways."

Amerson laughed, "Then the talking came, 'oh, I'm better than you,' and that gets going on."

After countless battles on the basketball court, the duo got their first chance to square off on the gridiron during Amerson's senior year, where his Greensboro Dudley Panthers bested Allen and the Northern Guildford Nighthawks.

"We played each other my senior year in high school and it was pretty intense," Amerson said. "I got hurt the game before so I wasn't at my full health, but it was still pretty intense."

While the pair didn't play each other during their college careers, Amerson remembers that he and Allen always knew their paths would cross again, most likely on Sundays.