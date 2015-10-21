David Amerson And Keenan Allen Set To Reignite Childhood Rivalry

Oct 21, 2015 at 10:57 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

You name a video game, and David Amerson and Keenan Allen have probably picked up the sticks and played each other.

"NBA 2K, Call of Duty, Madden, whatever. We just always wanted to compete and play," said Amerson.

After wrapping up their collegiate careers, at North Carolina State and the University of California - Berkeley respectively, Amerson and Allen, along with Allen's half-brother, and former Golden Bear quarterback, Zach Maynard moved to Florida to train in advance of the NFL Scouting Combine and eventually the NFL Draft.

"We stayed together from when we came out in December all the way until he went to the Chargers and I went to the Redskins," Amerson said. "To be honest, all we did was pretty much was train and play video games. We were highly competitive."

And that competitive streak between the pair goes back much further than the time they spent together in Florida.

After his birth in Hawaii, Amerson moved to Greensboro, N.C., as a toddler, and grew up in the Tar Heel State, becoming one of the premier athletes in the area.

It was there he met Keenan Allen, and where a friendship blossomed on the pickup basketball courts of Greensboro.

"Growing up, at an early age, I was really into basketball much more than football, and Keenan was always the football guy, and basketball was secondary," Amerson recounted. "But when I really got involved in football and became one of the top free safeties in the area, he was playing free safety too. He was playing free safety and going both ways."

Amerson laughed, "Then the talking came, 'oh, I'm better than you,' and that gets going on."

After countless battles on the basketball court, the duo got their first chance to square off on the gridiron during Amerson's senior year, where his Greensboro Dudley Panthers bested Allen and the Northern Guildford Nighthawks.

"We played each other my senior year in high school and it was pretty intense," Amerson said.  "I got hurt the game before so I wasn't at my full health, but it was still pretty intense."

While the pair didn't play each other during their college careers, Amerson remembers that he and Allen always knew their paths would cross again, most likely on Sundays.

"We always knew it would get to a point where we were going to play against each other [in the NFL]," Amerson said. "I know what kind of player he is, and vice versa. We were ready for it."

Their premonition came to fruition during Amerson's rookie campaign when the Washington Redskins hosted Allen and the San Diego Chargers, in what would turn out to be yet another spirited contest between the pair.

"I had a pick that game, on him," Amerson recalled. "It was a dig route. I followed him that whole game. He came back later on the next quarter and hit me with a double move in the red zone for a touchdown, so we went back and forth at it. We already knew it was going to be a tough one – one that we both took personal. We wanted to make plays against each other."

In the end, the Redskins came out victorious, and for the second time in his career, David Amerson's team defeated Allen's.

Now, Amerson is wearing the Silver and Black, but is still hopeful that he can keep up his undefeated streak going against Allen.

Admittedly though, he knows it won't be an easy task.

"He's very quick," Amerson said when describing Allen. "He's big. He has great ball skills, so with the quickness it allows him to get separation. He's good after the catch. You have to go out there and compete."

He added, "You have to that killer mentality when you step between the lines, especially against a guy like that. You can't have your guard down as a [defensive back]."

Through 6 games, Allen already has 53 catches, and his 601 receiving yards ranks third in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising