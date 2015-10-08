David Amerson Earning A Role In Raiders Secondary

Through the first quarter of the regular season, the youth movement in the Raiders secondary has been on full display, with Amerson, as well as DJ Hayden and Neiko Thorpe taking the majority of the defensive reps out wide.

Although he's just 23 years old, Amerson has the most pro experience of the trio, having 24 NFL starts under his belt.

"He's been a great addition," Hayden said. "They brought him in right away so he could play. It's really just me Neiko and Dave right now, so he's been a good addition. We were going to need some more corners because of Nate [Allen] going down and moving TJ [Carrie] to safety."

Through his first few weeks in Silver and Black, Amerson has been able to incrementally develop a better grasp of the Raiders defense, but he did admit to being surprised by one thing when he arrived in Oakland – the amount of talent the team had accumulated.