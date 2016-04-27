David Amerson Ready To Work In 2016: "Potential Is Just Potential"

Now, heading into 2016, Amerson has 14 games as Raider under his belt, and will also have the added benefit of going through the Offseason Workout Program and Training Camp with the team. However, the biggest difference from last year to this one has nothing to do with recognizing formations or being more familiar with the playbook; in 2016, David Amerson is finally starting to feel comfortable.

"It makes a world of difference," Amerson explained. "Being a lot closer with some of my teammates, really being closer with my coaches – it's been beneficial for me. Now me having a real understanding for the coaches and what they want, me just being comfortable with the environment, and knowing in my off time where to shop, or where to go get some food, the good places to take a friend, it makes a world of difference."

"It makes you comfortable, and once you're comfortable that builds confidence; that builds everything. It makes a difference."

Now, Amerson, along with new additions Sean Smith and Reggie Nelson, is set to be a vital part of a revamped Raiders secondary, and he's looking forward to getting a full season of work in as a member of the Silver and Black.