DeAndré Washington hosts reddit AMA, talks favorite foods, and new additions to the roster

DeAndré Washington recently hosted a reddit AMA; take a look at the questions he answered.

From jsmoooth265: You can hire one Raider to be your body guard for life who is it and why is it Lee Smith?

Washington: I love Lee, but I'd probably say K.O. Nobody gonna f— with K.O. [laughs]

From reddit user: What was your biggest takeaway from working with Marshawn?

DW: I think the biggest thing, man, stay true to you. If you know marshawn personally, he was just gonna be him regardless of the situation. Be you.

From SilverState815: You're going to face Trent Brown in a gladiator fight in the Colosseum in Rome. You can pick one weapon. There is a sword, a battle axe, and a morning star. Which do you pick?

DW: Yeah. OK. That's a good one. I know I'm quicker than him, so I gotta find a way to get to his legs.

Something I could run around him and get to his legs because once I get him to fall down, we're the same height, so it's a fair game then. Something to take his legs away. [laughs]

From blud_13: Which away team stadium has the best Raider turnouts for you? (besides the Chargers because ALL of their games have more away fans there).