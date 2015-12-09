Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Antonio Smith Talks Raiders Matchup

Q: Almost all of Derek Carr's interceptions have come in the fourth quarter. Do you notice anything different about Carr in the fourth quarter or do you think that's just simply a matter of circumstances?

Smith:"It's definitely a matter of circumstances because in the fourth quarter, you're doing all you can do to win the game. You have to take more risky throws and things like that. But whenever you have the game in control, you don't have to make as many risky throws or take as many chances. I think that's the reason why they're probably coming in the fourth quarter. He has to win."

Q: What has dealing with the injuries on your defensive line been like for you, having to step up and take on a larger role?

Smith:"It doesn't change for me. Whatever I have to do, need to do, whatever the coaches ask me or whatever it may be, that's what I'm here for. I can play 30 snaps or more, or I could play eight snaps, it doesn't matter. Whenever my number is called, I just have to do my job."

Q: What have you seen out of Khalil Mack?

Smith:"I've seen exactly what I thought he was going to be when I first saw [him]: He's going to be a special kid in this league. I think everybody that saw him the first day he came on the scene knew that he was going to be something special. You see him out there dominating the run and the pass."