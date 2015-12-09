Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Antonio Smith Talks Raiders Matchup

Dec 09, 2015 at 07:25 AM
120915-smith.jpg

Q: Almost all of Derek Carr's interceptions have come in the fourth quarter. Do you notice anything different about Carr in the fourth quarter or do you think that's just simply a matter of circumstances?

Smith:"It's definitely a matter of circumstances because in the fourth quarter, you're doing all you can do to win the game. You have to take more risky throws and things like that. But whenever you have the game in control, you don't have to make as many risky throws or take as many chances. I think that's the reason why they're probably coming in the fourth quarter. He has to win."

Q: What has dealing with the injuries on your defensive line been like for you, having to step up and take on a larger role?

Smith:"It doesn't change for me. Whatever I have to do, need to do, whatever the coaches ask me or whatever it may be, that's what I'm here for. I can play 30 snaps or more, or I could play eight snaps, it doesn't matter. Whenever my number is called, I just have to do my job."

Q: What have you seen out of Khalil Mack?

Smith:"I've seen exactly what I thought he was going to be when I first saw [him]: He's going to be a special kid in this league. I think everybody that saw him the first day he came on the scene knew that he was going to be something special. You see him out there dominating the run and the pass."

Q: How have you seen Carr progress? Smith:"He's matured a lot and he's progressed a lot. I think growing pains come in this game, that's sometimes what you go through now. Things don't happen the way you want them to early in the game and you have to do things to help your team win later in the game, and it makes it look like a bad reflection. But everyone I talked to, the coaches, our coaches here, speak highly of him because of the type of film he's putting out there, the type of passion in which he plays the game. I can't do anything but admire him every time I watch him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

