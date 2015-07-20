Derek Carr and Khalil Mack Named Rising Second-Year Pros According to NFL.com

Mack started all 16 games for the Silver and Black, totaling 84 tackles (59 solo), four sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble, and also established himself as one the premier linebackers against the run, recording 11.5 "stuffs" against the run to rank second in the NFL according to STATS, INC.

Now Mack, who was also named to Sports Illustrated's All-Rookie Team, as well as the USA Football All-Fundamental Team, can add another accolade to his short, albeit it very impressive, career.

"Mack exhibits explosive strength and power holding the point against run plays to his side," wrote Brooks. "He bullies offensive tackles and tight ends on the way to the runner, leading to a number of tackles for loss and negative plays. If Mack can refine his rush skills and cash in on sack opportunities, he could become the destructive playmaker the Raiders need to contend in the AFC West."