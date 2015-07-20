Derek Carr and Khalil Mack Named Rising Second-Year Pros According to NFL.com

Jul 20, 2015 at 08:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The rest of the football world is starting to take notice of what General Manager Reggie McKenzie is building in Oakland.

NFL Media Analyst Bucky Brooks compiled a list of ten players entering their second seasons poised for stardom and the two Raiders cornerstones, quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Khalil Mack, who made the list at No. 6 and No. 2 respectively.

After what was widely considered a successful campaign that saw him become just the 14th player (since 1978) to start all 16 games during his rookie season, as well as complete the season ranked second-all time in completions and attempts by a rookie, the Raiders are hoping that Carr can build off 2014 and establish himself as one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL going forward. 

Best of Raiders Linebacker Khalil Mack

Photos of linebacker Khalil Mack's rookie season with the Oakland Raiders.

No Title
1 / 17
No Title
2 / 17
No Title
3 / 17
No Title
4 / 17
No Title
5 / 17
No Title
6 / 17
No Title
7 / 17
No Title
8 / 17
No Title
9 / 17
No Title
10 / 17
No Title
11 / 17
No Title
12 / 17
No Title
13 / 17
No Title
14 / 17
No Title
15 / 17
No Title
16 / 17
No Title
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As is the case with any young quarterback, the former Fresno State Bulldog still has plenty of room to grow, but the addition of wide receiver Amari Cooper should help temper any fear of Carr falling into a "sophomore slump."

"With rookie Amari Cooper coming onboard to give the Raiders a dynamic WR1, Carr's game could go from good to great in a hurry," wrote Brooks. "With limited weapons on the perimeter last season, Carr connected on 58.1 percent of his passes and mustered a 21:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Now that he has a talented target on the outside, he should surpass those numbers."

Similarly to his teammate on the offensive side of the football, Khalil Mack, the No. 5 overall pick in 2014's NFL Draft lived up to the billing and then some during his rookie season.

Mack started all 16 games for the Silver and Black, totaling 84 tackles (59 solo), four sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble, and also established himself as one the premier linebackers against the run, recording 11.5 "stuffs" against the run to rank second in the NFL according to STATS, INC.

Now Mack, who was also named to Sports Illustrated's All-Rookie Team, as well as the USA Football All-Fundamental Team, can add another accolade to his short, albeit it very impressive, career.

"Mack exhibits explosive strength and power holding the point against run plays to his side," wrote Brooks. "He bullies offensive tackles and tight ends on the way to the runner, leading to a number of tackles for loss and negative plays. If Mack can refine his rush skills and cash in on sack opportunities, he could become the destructive playmaker the Raiders need to contend in the AFC West."

Carr and Mack have established themselves as two of the franchise pillars for the Silver and Black, and seeing the pair take the next step in their professional progression can do nothing but help the long-term success of the franchise.

Here is the  the list according to Brooks:

10) Jadeveon Clowney, OLB, Houston Texans

9) Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

8) Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

7) Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

6) Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

5) Sammy Watkins, WR, Buffalo Bills

4) Brandin Cooks, WR, New Orleans Saints

3) Anthony Barr, OLB, Minnesota Vikings

2) Khalil Mack, OLB, Oakland Raiders

1) Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Minnesota Vikings

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising