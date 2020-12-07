By the Numbers: Derek Carr channels the Mamba Mentality with a buzzer-beating touchdown

Dec 07, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Wow.

The Las Vegas Raiders were 20 seconds away from a catastrophic loss to the winless New York Jets, but Derek Carr threw up a prayer for Henry Ruggs III, who bolted by his defender and caught what would be the game-winning touchdown. This game was far too stressful to take place in 2020 — an already stressful year. If you're still gasping for air after the win, you're not alone.

The Raiders improved their record to 7-5 and while a win is a win, Head Coach Jon Gruden and the coaching staff will need to correct a lot before next week's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Before the Raiders host the Colts at Allegiant Stadium next week, let's break down another edition of By the Numbers.

200 - Let's start out with the positive, Darren Waller had the best game of his career on Sunday, registering 13 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. His individual contribution was a major reason why the Raiders were able to be successful on offense against the Jets.

46 - Carr's longest pass of the day was the most important one. The former Fresno State Bulldog's last-second heave for Henry Ruggs III was a 46-yard pass to send the Raiders home with a win.

381 - Derek Carr finished Sunday's game with a season-high 381 passing yards and aside from a miscommunication on his lone interception, the Raiders' signal-caller played an exceptional game.

3 - The Raiders got the best of Sam Darnold, forcing three turnovers against the former USC Trojan and the Jets.

2 - Former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell shined brightly at MetLife, sacking Sam Darnold twice, forcing a fumble, batting a pass, and totaling six tackles. Ferrell's been stout against the run all year, but it was nice to see him find success with his pass rush.

206 - The Raiders were gashed in the run game, as Ty Johnson led the Jets in rushing with 104 yards and one touchdown, adding to the team's overall total of 206 yards on the ground. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit will certainly try to clean this up before they face the Colts' three-headed attack next week.

3 - After being slammed with 11 penalties against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Raiders were more disciplined in Week 13 and were only penalized three times.

24 - Neither the Raiders or the Jets struggled to move the chains on Sunday, each picking up 24 first downs.

2.9 - Josh Jacobs was missed by the Silver and Black, as the team rushed 25 times and averaged 2.9 yards per carry. The Jets are excellent against the run, but that number needs to improve.

The Silver and Black are grateful to walk away with a win, but they'll try to tighten things up before they face a Colts team with postseason aspirations.

Here are the playtime percentages:

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
K Miller T 78 - 100% 5 - 19%
D Good G 78 - 100% 5 - 19%
G Jackson G 78 - 100% 5 - 19%
D Carr QB 78 - 100%
R Hudson C 78 - 100%
S Young T 76 - 97%
D Waller TE 74 - 95%
H Ruggs III WR 63 - 81% 5 - 19%
H Renfrow WR 52 - 67% 4 - 15%
N Agholor WR 52 - 67%
D Booker RB 33 - 42%
J Richard RB 32 - 41%
F Moreau TE 20 - 26% 17 - 65%
J Witten TE 16 - 21%
B Edwards WR 15 - 19%
A Ingold FB 13 - 17% 15 - 58%
T Riddick RB 13 - 17%
Z Jones WR 7 - 9%
B Parker T 2 - 3% 5 - 19%
E Harris FS 62 - 100% 18 - 69%
T Mullen CB 62 - 100% 4 - 15%
N Morrow LB 62 - 100%
M Crosby DE 58 - 94% 3 - 12%
C Ferrell DE 52 - 84%
J Heath SS 50 - 81% 14 - 54%
N Kwiatkoski LB 50 - 81% 3 - 12%
J Hankins DT 44 - 71% 3 - 12%
N Lawson CB 42 - 68% 8 - 31%
L Joyner CB 37 - 60%
C Littleton LB 34 - 55% 18 - 69%
K Vickers DT 29 - 47% 3 - 12%
A Key DE 25 - 40%
K Nixon CB 21 - 34% 19 - 73%
M Hurst DT 21 - 34%
D Leavitt FS 12 - 19% 21 - 81%
D Ross DT 9 - 15% 3 - 12%
V Beasley DE 8 - 13%
A Robertson CB 2 - 3% 6 - 23%
D Arnette CB 2 - 3%
D Carrier TE 23 - 88%
K Wilber LB 21 - 81%
R McMillan LB 21 - 81%
D Carlson K 11 - 42%
A Cole P 8 - 31%
T Sieg LS 8 - 31%
A James C 5 - 19%
P Omameh G 5 - 19%

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Jets - Week 13

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

A view of the goal post at MetLife Stadium, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
1 / 91

A view of the goal post at MetLife Stadium, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
2 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
3 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
4 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
5 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
6 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota's (8) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
7 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota's (8) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
8 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
9 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
10 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
11 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
12 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
13 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg's (47) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
14 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg's (47) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
15 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
16 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
17 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
18 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
19 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
20 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
21 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
22 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
23 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
24 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
25 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
26 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
27 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
28 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
29 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
30 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
31 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders specialists huddle before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
32 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders specialists huddle before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
33 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
34 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
35 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
36 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
37 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
38 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
39 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
40 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
41 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
42 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
43 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
44 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
45 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
46 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
47 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
48 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
49 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
50 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
51 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
52 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
53 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates with cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
54 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates with cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
55 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
56 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
57 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
58 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
59 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
60 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
61 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
62 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
63 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
64 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
65 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
66 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
67 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
68 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
69 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
70 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
71 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) rushes the punter during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
72 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) rushes the punter during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
73 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
74 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
75 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
76 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
77 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds a football on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
78 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds a football on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
79 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
80 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
81 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
82 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
83 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
84 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
85 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a game winning 46-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
86 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a game winning 46-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
87 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
88 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
89 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
90 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
91 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

