By the Numbers: Derek Carr channels the Mamba Mentality with a buzzer-beating touchdown

381 - Derek Carr finished Sunday's game with a season-high 381 passing yards and aside from a miscommunication on his lone interception, the Raiders' signal-caller played an exceptional game.

3 - The Raiders got the best of Sam Darnold, forcing three turnovers against the former USC Trojan and the Jets.

2 - Former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell shined brightly at MetLife, sacking Sam Darnold twice, forcing a fumble, batting a pass, and totaling six tackles. Ferrell's been stout against the run all year, but it was nice to see him find success with his pass rush.

206 - The Raiders were gashed in the run game, as Ty Johnson led the Jets in rushing with 104 yards and one touchdown, adding to the team's overall total of 206 yards on the ground. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit will certainly try to clean this up before they face the Colts' three-headed attack next week.

3 - After being slammed with 11 penalties against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Raiders were more disciplined in Week 13 and were only penalized three times.

24 - Neither the Raiders or the Jets struggled to move the chains on Sunday, each picking up 24 first downs.

2.9 - Josh Jacobs was missed by the Silver and Black, as the team rushed 25 times and averaged 2.9 yards per carry. The Jets are excellent against the run, but that number needs to improve.

The Silver and Black are grateful to walk away with a win, but they'll try to tighten things up before they face a Colts team with postseason aspirations.