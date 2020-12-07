By the Numbers: Derek Carr channels the Mamba Mentality with a buzzer-beating touchdown

Wow.
The Las Vegas Raiders were 20 seconds away from a catastrophic loss to the winless New York Jets, but Derek Carr threw up a prayer for Henry Ruggs III, who bolted by his defender and caught what would be the game-winning touchdown. This game was far too stressful to take place in 2020 — an already stressful year. If you're still gasping for air after the win, you're not alone.
The Raiders improved their record to 7-5 and while a win is a win, Head Coach Jon Gruden and the coaching staff will need to correct a lot before next week's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Before the Raiders host the Colts at Allegiant Stadium next week, let's break down another edition of By the Numbers.
200 - Let's start out with the positive, Darren Waller had the best game of his career on Sunday, registering 13 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. His individual contribution was a major reason why the Raiders were able to be successful on offense against the Jets.
46 - Carr's longest pass of the day was the most important one. The former Fresno State Bulldog's last-second heave for Henry Ruggs III was a 46-yard pass to send the Raiders home with a win.
381 - Derek Carr finished Sunday's game with a season-high 381 passing yards and aside from a miscommunication on his lone interception, the Raiders' signal-caller played an exceptional game.
3 - The Raiders got the best of Sam Darnold, forcing three turnovers against the former USC Trojan and the Jets.
2 - Former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell shined brightly at MetLife, sacking Sam Darnold twice, forcing a fumble, batting a pass, and totaling six tackles. Ferrell's been stout against the run all year, but it was nice to see him find success with his pass rush.
206 - The Raiders were gashed in the run game, as Ty Johnson led the Jets in rushing with 104 yards and one touchdown, adding to the team's overall total of 206 yards on the ground. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit will certainly try to clean this up before they face the Colts' three-headed attack next week.
3 - After being slammed with 11 penalties against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Raiders were more disciplined in Week 13 and were only penalized three times.
24 - Neither the Raiders or the Jets struggled to move the chains on Sunday, each picking up 24 first downs.
2.9 - Josh Jacobs was missed by the Silver and Black, as the team rushed 25 times and averaged 2.9 yards per carry. The Jets are excellent against the run, but that number needs to improve.
The Silver and Black are grateful to walk away with a win, but they'll try to tighten things up before they face a Colts team with postseason aspirations.
Here are the playtime percentages:
|Player
|Position
|Offense
|Defense
|Special Teams
|K Miller
|T
|78 - 100%
|5 - 19%
|D Good
|G
|78 - 100%
|5 - 19%
|G Jackson
|G
|78 - 100%
|5 - 19%
|D Carr
|QB
|78 - 100%
|R Hudson
|C
|78 - 100%
|S Young
|T
|76 - 97%
|D Waller
|TE
|74 - 95%
|H Ruggs III
|WR
|63 - 81%
|5 - 19%
|H Renfrow
|WR
|52 - 67%
|4 - 15%
|N Agholor
|WR
|52 - 67%
|D Booker
|RB
|33 - 42%
|J Richard
|RB
|32 - 41%
|F Moreau
|TE
|20 - 26%
|17 - 65%
|J Witten
|TE
|16 - 21%
|B Edwards
|WR
|15 - 19%
|A Ingold
|FB
|13 - 17%
|15 - 58%
|T Riddick
|RB
|13 - 17%
|Z Jones
|WR
|7 - 9%
|B Parker
|T
|2 - 3%
|5 - 19%
|E Harris
|FS
|62 - 100%
|18 - 69%
|T Mullen
|CB
|62 - 100%
|4 - 15%
|N Morrow
|LB
|62 - 100%
|M Crosby
|DE
|58 - 94%
|3 - 12%
|C Ferrell
|DE
|52 - 84%
|J Heath
|SS
|50 - 81%
|14 - 54%
|N Kwiatkoski
|LB
|50 - 81%
|3 - 12%
|J Hankins
|DT
|44 - 71%
|3 - 12%
|N Lawson
|CB
|42 - 68%
|8 - 31%
|L Joyner
|CB
|37 - 60%
|C Littleton
|LB
|34 - 55%
|18 - 69%
|K Vickers
|DT
|29 - 47%
|3 - 12%
|A Key
|DE
|25 - 40%
|K Nixon
|CB
|21 - 34%
|19 - 73%
|M Hurst
|DT
|21 - 34%
|D Leavitt
|FS
|12 - 19%
|21 - 81%
|D Ross
|DT
|9 - 15%
|3 - 12%
|V Beasley
|DE
|8 - 13%
|A Robertson
|CB
|2 - 3%
|6 - 23%
|D Arnette
|CB
|2 - 3%
|D Carrier
|TE
|23 - 88%
|K Wilber
|LB
|21 - 81%
|R McMillan
|LB
|21 - 81%
|D Carlson
|K
|11 - 42%
|A Cole
|P
|8 - 31%
|T Sieg
|LS
|8 - 31%
|A James
|C
|5 - 19%
|P Omameh
|G
|5 - 19%
