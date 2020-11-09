Derek Carr continues to play inspiring football in win against the Chargers

No more parties in L.A.
The Silver and Black were able to pull out a down-to-the-wire win against the Los Angeles Chargers 31-26 in SoFi Stadium. This game puts the Raiders at 5-3 this season with a 4-1 record on the road.
The Raiders were able to come together as a team and get a couple of big stops from cornerback Isaiah Johnson, who forced two incompletions in the end zone to win the game. The Raiders defense was assisted once again by the explosive play on the other side of the ball as Carr and Jacobs were able to once again get it done for the Raiders.
Carr found success despite missing three starting offensive linemen and rookie guard John Simpson, throwing for 165 yards and two touchdowns to Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller.
Carr has been been enjoying a sleeper MVP-caliber season, with over 1800 passing yards, 14 touchdowns with a 110.2 quarterback rating. Carr's individual success has not taken his mind off the bigger picture though.
"I love putting up big numbers and all that kind of stuff but I've done those things," said Derek Carr. "Been to the Pro Bowl, it's fun for people to pat your back but none of that stuff matters unless you win."
"Really proud of the guys who have stepped up, and really proud of our coaching staff for getting those guys ready."
Defensive end Maxx Crosby admired his quarterback as well. Crosby ended the game with six tackles and a sack.
"Derek, he's not thinking, he's just being himself, he's playing not worried about what anyone is saying," said Maxx Crosby. "He's been so impressive and we're halfway through the season he's just getting started.
"I love Derek, he's getting better every day and I know he puts in the time so I'm just glad to see him putting it together."
A dimension of Carr's game that he showcased Sunday that some overlook was his vertical. Derek Carr was able to use his feet and dive over a defender on a third-down situation to set up the touchdown for Darren Waller in the third quarter. Carr claims that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was on his mind on the play.
"Especially with the sleeve on, absolutely. We're in L.A. and I'd be lying to you if I told you Kobe wasn't on my mind this week."
It will be intriguing to see how many more tricks Carr can pull out of that sleeve as the Raiders will return home to play the Denver Broncos in Allegiant Stadium next Sunday.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.