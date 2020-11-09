Derek Carr continues to play inspiring football in win against the Chargers

Carr has been been enjoying a sleeper MVP-caliber season, with over 1800 passing yards, 14 touchdowns with a 110.2 quarterback rating. Carr's individual success has not taken his mind off the bigger picture though.

"I love putting up big numbers and all that kind of stuff but I've done those things," said Derek Carr. "Been to the Pro Bowl, it's fun for people to pat your back but none of that stuff matters unless you win."

"Really proud of the guys who have stepped up, and really proud of our coaching staff for getting those guys ready."

Defensive end Maxx Crosby admired his quarterback as well. Crosby ended the game with six tackles and a sack.

"Derek, he's not thinking, he's just being himself, he's playing not worried about what anyone is saying," said Maxx Crosby. "He's been so impressive and we're halfway through the season he's just getting started.