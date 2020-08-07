Derek Carr is on a mission in 2020: 'I have a lot to prove to myself'

Carr's MVP-caliber season was four years ago and there have been critics out there claiming he needs to return to that level of play in order for this team to succeed, but statistically speaking, Carr's numbers were better in 2020 than in 2016 — despite throwing fewer touchdowns. The former Fresno State Bulldog finished with a career-high completion percentage (70.4), passing yards (4,054), yards gained per pass attempt (7.9), and rating (100.8).

You can't dispute the facts, Carr made improvements to his game in his second season in Head Coach Jon Gruden's system, but even so, No. 4 is determined to prove the naysayers wrong.

"I have a lot to prove to myself," he said. "I have a lot to prove to my organization. I'm going to be completely honest, I'm tired of being disrespected. So, there was no doubt that I was going to play this year."

COVID-19 has forced athletes around the country to contemplate whether the risk is worth it, but it was never a question for Carr. Even with infants at home and a pregnant wife, DC is focused and ready to elevate his game and the Raiders to new heights this season.

Last year, Carr threw to 17 different receivers and was never able to fully establish a rapport with his cast of wideouts, but still managed to set career highs. Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock have provided an upgraded supporting group in 2020, and Carr is eager to take full advantage of it.