Derek Carr joined Cris Collinsworth to discuss Vegas, Coach Gruden and his photographic memory

Derek Carr made an appearance on PFF's "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast" on Tuesday to talk about the optimism he has for the 2021 Raiders and the expectations and goals he's put in front of him. Along with that, he discussed the transition he's made from growing up near Houston, Texas, and embracing the city of Las Vegas.

"What's crazy about Las Vegas is when my wife and I moved here, obviously I don't know it well so I didn't know what to think," said Carr. "But when we got here, my wife and I and my kids, we fell in love with it. We have the Strip and obviously they have some of the best restaurants, so great date nights my wife and I have had.