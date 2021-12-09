Derek Carr nominated for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 09, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Raiders Public Relations

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field, and quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ is the Las Vegas Raiders' nominee.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote later this month.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

This is the sixth straight year Carr has been nominated for the honor, which was won by Charles Woodson in 2015.

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Past recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:

Table inside Article
Year Player Team
2020 QB Teddy Bridgewater Carolina Panthers
2019 RB Adrian Peterson Washington Football Team
2018 QB Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
2017 LB Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers
2016 RB Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts
2015 CB Charles Woodson Oakland Raiders
2014 WR Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals

