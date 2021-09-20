Derek Carr nominated for Week 2 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Sep 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM
Levi Edwards

Derek Carr﻿'s performance in the Raiders' victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers has not gone unnoticed, as the quarterback has been nominated for Week 2 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week honors.

In the 26-17 win over the Steelers, Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns with a 75.7 percent completion rating. He also had a 126.2 quarterback rating.

"Hopefully he gets some recognition for doing what he did today," Jon Gruden said after Sunday's win. "He had some long drives; he was big again at the end of the game against two great defenses two weeks in a row. And it's a big reason why we've been able to win."

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other two nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of Week 2 are Tom Brady and Kyler Murray.

You can vote for the Raiders quarterback to take home the prize here or in the tweet below. Voting ends Wednesday at noon PT.

