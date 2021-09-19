Derek Carr is fast becoming an early MVP candidate after another huge win

Carr playing at high level isn't unusual to anyone who has been paying attention — he's thrown for over 4,000 yards the past three seasons. Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson stated last week that what has made Carr an underrated quarterback in this league is his win-loss percentage over the past few seasons. With the Raiders rejuvenated by their new-look defense under Gus Bradley and the weapons around Carr in Darren Waller﻿, Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, he wants to continue to dispel any naysayers the Silver and Black had coming into the season.

"All of that preseason stuff, none of that matters. That's the beautiful thing about football. I say it all the time, 'You still have to put the ball down'. You still have to play. And whatever team put the work in and is on their stuff and is on the details, that's the team that's ultimately hopefully going to end up winning...