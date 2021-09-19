Solomon Thomas and the defensive line bully Big Ben, Steelers en route to victory

But sacks don't come from working alone. It takes cohesion from the defensive line to apply pressure on the quarterback, keep him in the pocket and aim for attack. The Raiders defensive line did that all day, keeping Roethlisberger to a 67.5 percent completion rate and one passing touchdown. Thomas contributes the chemistry and bonds formed among the team since OTAs as one of the biggest catalysts to the Raiders' success on the field.

"You want to be a tight unit because things can fall apart quickly," he said. "We want to have each other's back, and it's something Coach Gruden preaches all the time. He wants us to be brothers, he wants us to get to know each other. ... It's special to be on a unit that cares for each other, loves each other, protects each other. That's how you create a winning culture, winning unit."

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who grabbed the Silver and Black's first interception of the season, echoed Thomas' thoughts that the team, especially the defense, has locked in with a new kind of intensity.

"Its just a different mindset around the whole building. With the defensive guys, you can just feel the different energy," Mullen said.