Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defensive line wreaking havoc against Ben Roethlisberger

The Raiders unfortunately have not been able to get their star tight end involved in this game so far.

With Darren Waller on the verge of his fifth straight 100 yard receiving game, he'll have a lot of ground to cover in the second half. Waller has only had one catch for eight yards in the first half. Carr has only targeted Waller three times as well. The Raiders will definitely look to get Waller involved in the offense moving forward with a small lead going into the second half.