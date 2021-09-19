Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defensive line wreaking havoc against Ben Roethlisberger

Casey Hayward Jr. is getting the job done
The Raiders were in dire need of veteran leadership and instincts in the secondary, and the former Charger has not let them down in the first half.
Casey Hayward Jr. has been stepping up in a big way against the Steelers, excelling in coverage against one of the more talented young receivers in Chase Claypool. Claypool, at 6-foot-4 towers over the 5-foot-11 Hayward, yet this is not the Pro Bowl cornerback's first picnic with big-body receivers. Hayward had two pivotal pass breakups in the first half that both almost equated to interceptions.
Pressure on Big Ben
Coming off three sacks against the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders' pass rush is not slowing down any time soon.
The Raiders coming in knew they would have to get pressure on Ben Roethlisberger if they wanted a shot to win this game, which they have. In the ample amount of quarterback pressures they've been able to get on Big Ben, they've gotten him to make a few forced throws, one that resulted in an interception by Trayvon Mullen Jr. — the Raiders' first interception of the season.
Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was also able to come away with a sack after tripping the QB up in the first half.
Steelers keying in on Waller
The Raiders unfortunately have not been able to get their star tight end involved in this game so far.
With Darren Waller on the verge of his fifth straight 100 yard receiving game, he'll have a lot of ground to cover in the second half. Waller has only had one catch for eight yards in the first half. Carr has only targeted Waller three times as well. The Raiders will definitely look to get Waller involved in the offense moving forward with a small lead going into the second half.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.