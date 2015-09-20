Derek Carr: "We knew it was going to be a fight"

Q: How happy are you for Seth Roberts?Carr: "I can't even say how happy I am for him. I told him in there I'm so proud for you, you deserve it. Talk about a guy that the first day we threw routes on there, it didn't look too pretty. Back in rookie minicamp days and just to watch him work, watch him get better at his craft, to make the team after being on practice squad and to make the game winning catch and he deserves all the credit. I had to throw it low and tried to protect him and he did a great of job of going down and making that catch. I'm so happy for him."

Q: Big question, what can you say about the resilience about this team after losing last week?Carr: "We had a big jump from week one to week two, we did. That's good and that's great but one thing about this team and one thing we've learned is just one game. We have to have a bigger jump from week two to week three and as long as we continue to do that, we're heading in the right place and I said that last year. We're heading the right way and this is proof of it. We're heading the right way and we just got to keep doing it. We've got to keep coming to work every day and busting our tails at practice and making sure we get the extra throws in but also, making sure we just continue to believe in each other. After last week, it's probably easy for guys to say man, here we go again but we didn't because it's not like that way anymore. It's a new team, it's a new culture and I think coach Del Rio and his staff has done a great job.

