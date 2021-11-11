DeSean Jackson's Raiders debut will take him back to his childhood

"He's very fast. He can still run and that definitely showed up today," said Carr. "What he was able to do today was impressive, I'll just say it that way. From a chemistry standpoint, you got to get reps. ... Hopefully it doesn't take too long, we don't have too long. We're almost to the halfway point. ... But you look at it and say with a guy like that, with his understanding of coverage, you don't have to go out there and teach him anything. He knows what I'm thinking.

"He's played with so many great quarterbacks. He's one of, if not the best deep threat that's ever played. He knows where to be."

Jackson's decision to sign with the Raiders was a simplistic one. He said it would give him the chance to play close to home with Los Angeles being less than four hours away. It would also give him the opportunity to play for a playoff contender led by Carr at quarterback, who Jackson believes will easily be able to find him deep down the field.