Devontae Booker helps power Raiders to a dominant win against his former team

Nov 15, 2020 at 06:28 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Devontae Booker is a man of few words, but his performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 10 spoke volumes.

Booker spent the first four seasons of his career in the Mile High City, rushing for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns with limited playing time, but he doesn't hold any negativity toward his former team. Leading up to the rivalry match between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Broncos, Booker prepared for the game like he would any other opponent, not buying into the "revenge game" hype.

But following the Raiders' 37-12 win, he admitted he did enjoy defeating his former squad.

"It felt good," Booker said. "It felt really good to go out there and beat these guys. It started off slow for us in the beginning, but in the second half we came out there and executed, and pounded it down their throat and came out with the victory."

Signed in the offseason, Booker was brought in to spell Josh Jacobs and give the Raiders' star running back some breathing room when needed, but since he arrived, he's continued to exceed expectations. Entering Sunday's Week 10 matchup, Booker was averaging an absurd 6.8 yards per carry on 33 carries, amounting to 223 rushing yards and one touchdown across eight games, and he continued to build on his impressive season. The former Utah Ute rushed 16 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, adding one reception to his final line. Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and the scouting department recognized Booker's talent and pulled off one of the biggest sleeper signings of free agency.

"A lot of times, players just aren't in the right situation at the right time," Coach Gruden explained when asked why Booker has thrived in Las Vegas compared to his time with the Broncos. "Again, credit to Mike Mayock and our scouting department for bringing him in here, and really you have to tip your hat to Booker in an odd offseason. He learned the offense on YouTube and he learned the offense on Zoom meetings, and he won the job in training camp and beat out a really good draft choice. So, it's good to see him have success, especially against his old team."

Booker has been one of the best surprises this season and while his individual contributions have been noteworthy, he knows he wouldn't be able to succeed without his teammates and their support.

"I couldn't do it without my teammates and the O-line, so credit to them. We just came out and executed in the second half and got the [win]."

He hasn't been a member of the Silver and Black for very long, but Booker has made quite the impact in the locker room. While the 28-year-old running back brushed off any drama between him and his former team, his teammates told him all week they were dedicated to getting the win for him.

"They for sure been telling me all week they wanted to get this win for me and we just went out and did what we needed to do," Booker said. "I'm excited and I know they're probably more excited than I am, but as I said, it was just another game. It was a rivalry game for us and we just had to lay it out there on the field."

Josh Jacobs might be the Raiders' starter, but Booker's presence on the field this season shouldn't be overlooked. At this point in the season, it's clear the Raiders possess two running backs capable of carrying this team going forward.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Sam Young (70), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Sam Young (70), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates withLas Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates withLas Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61)m guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61)m guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) ruses for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) ruses for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jeff Heath, Nicholas Morrow rally Raiders defense to best overall performance of the season

The Silver and Black doubled their season takeaway total in one game against the rival Denver Broncos.
news

Quick Snap: The Raiders defense has their finest hour of the season against the Broncos

The Silver and Black defense came up with five turnovers in the 37-12 victory over the Denver Broncos.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Josh Jacobs on pace for another big performance

Jacobs, the Raiders enjoying a 10-6 lead at halftime in this tightly contested AFC West battle.
news

Raider Nation Remembers Ricky Ricardo

The Raiders family mourns the passing of Ricky Ricardo, owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro.

Advertising