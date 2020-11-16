Devontae Booker helps power Raiders to a dominant win against his former team

Devontae Booker is a man of few words, but his performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 10 spoke volumes.

Booker spent the first four seasons of his career in the Mile High City, rushing for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns with limited playing time, but he doesn't hold any negativity toward his former team. Leading up to the rivalry match between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Broncos, Booker prepared for the game like he would any other opponent, not buying into the "revenge game" hype.

But following the Raiders' 37-12 win, he admitted he did enjoy defeating his former squad.

"It felt good," Booker said. "It felt really good to go out there and beat these guys. It started off slow for us in the beginning, but in the second half we came out there and executed, and pounded it down their throat and came out with the victory."

Signed in the offseason, Booker was brought in to spell Josh Jacobs and give the Raiders' star running back some breathing room when needed, but since he arrived, he's continued to exceed expectations. Entering Sunday's Week 10 matchup, Booker was averaging an absurd 6.8 yards per carry on 33 carries, amounting to 223 rushing yards and one touchdown across eight games, and he continued to build on his impressive season. The former Utah Ute rushed 16 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, adding one reception to his final line. Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and the scouting department recognized Booker's talent and pulled off one of the biggest sleeper signings of free agency.