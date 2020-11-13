Devontae Booker sees Sunday's game against his former team as 'just another game'

Nov 12, 2020
Levi Edwards

This Sunday in Allegiant Stadium will be 322 days in the making for running back Devontae Booker.

That's how long it will have been since the last day he played in a Denver Broncos uniform. In his last game with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, he caught two passes for 17 yards and was given zero carries.

Ironically, Booker was going up against the Raiders in the organization's last game as the Oakland Raiders before moving to Las Vegas this season.

Booker decided to go to his former team's AFC West rival, and his resurgence with the Raiders has been delightful.

The former Utah Ute has been enjoying his most successful season since his rookie season as Josh Jacobs change-of-pace backup. He's accounted for nearly 300 total yards of offense this season, and he's coming off his best performance of the season — 68 yards on eight carries and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Booker acknowledged that there is a bit of excitement for him facing his former team Sunday in Allegiant Stadium, expressing he felt that he "didn't really get the carries I thought I should've had in Denver." After seeing 174 carries his rookie season with the Broncos, he got 115 carries over the span of his last three seasons in Denver, including just two in the 2019 season.

"It was very frustrating in a way, but I can only control what I can control," said Booker. "I just keep going out there and working, just doing what I need to do. That's what I believe in, just go out there and just put it on film out there each day and go work and do what I need to do."

"For me it's just another game and I just got to go out and execute and come out with a win." Devontae Booker

Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson commended the work that GM Mike Mayock was able to put in towards scouting Booker and getting him into a Raiders uniform this past offseason. Olson is convinced that Booker has come to the Raiders with no baggage or animosity for Denver and just wants to bring his all to the running back room everyday.

"I don't know anything about Devontae and his time in Denver," said Coach Olson. "What we do know is he's been an exemplary player for us. He's been great in the meeting room; he's been great on the practice field; he's been a great teammate to both offensive and defensive players. We like the player, we like the skill set that he brings. I know he's excited about going back and playing Denver, getting a chance to play his own team. But again, we're just happy with the guy that we got."

Booker feels he's now a more established, polished runner in his fifth season in the NFL and will treat Sunday's game against his former as another day at work for him.

"Of course everybody, when they play their ex-team, they want revenge and all this extra stuff, but just for me, it's just another game and I just got to go out and execute and come out with a win."

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.12.20

The Silver and Black hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prep for their Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

A view of snow covered mountains during the Las Vegas Raiders practice.
A view of snow covered mountains during the Las Vegas Raiders practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

A Las Vegas Raiders player during practice.
A Las Vegas Raiders player during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (79) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (79) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

A football during practice.
A football during practice.

