Devontae Booker sees Sunday's game against his former team as 'just another game'

Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson commended the work that GM Mike Mayock was able to put in towards scouting Booker and getting him into a Raiders uniform this past offseason. Olson is convinced that Booker has come to the Raiders with no baggage or animosity for Denver and just wants to bring his all to the running back room everyday.

"I don't know anything about Devontae and his time in Denver," said Coach Olson. "What we do know is he's been an exemplary player for us. He's been great in the meeting room; he's been great on the practice field; he's been a great teammate to both offensive and defensive players. We like the player, we like the skill set that he brings. I know he's excited about going back and playing Denver, getting a chance to play his own team. But again, we're just happy with the guy that we got."